UPDATE: Hinsdale District 86 classes back in session Friday

Schools in Hinsdale High School District 86 will be back in session Friday, March 13.

Classes were canceled Thursday after the administration learned a student may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The district announced on its Twitter page Thursday afternoon that the student from Hinsdale South had since been tested and the result was negative for the virus.

Hinsdale Central is the other high school in the district.

Tammy Prentiss, superintendent of Hinsdale Township High School District 86, posted a letter to parents early in the morning on March 12 announcing the decision to close that day.