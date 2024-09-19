Promenade takes steps toward revamp

From new sidewalks and interior streets to new retailers, The Promenade Bolingbrook is reinventing itself.

Dubbed Promenade 2.0, the shopping center has launched an effort to improve community engagement and growth.

“We have a lot of great new things,” said Kristine Kuchler, director of marketing for The Promenade. “We are currently remodeling in Promenade 2.0, where we are re-imagining The Row.”

The Row is the plaza stretch running from Sunglass Hut to Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken.

Revamping The Row includes a larger grass play area, a fireplace, additional seating, an improved entrance/exit and new walkways.

Kuchler said Promenade leadership felt it was time for the update.

“We are 17 years old now. It is something we needed to do,” she said of the revamp. “The plan is to make The Promenade more modern, more up to date.”

Promenade is now owned by M & J Wilkow Ltd., based in Chicago.

Kuchler said the new owners are putting money into the shopping center.

“The Promenade was neglected for some time,” she noted. “Simple things, like concrete, didn’t get done due to COVID. A lot of things were neglected that needed updating.

“The new owners have come in and made a great investment.”

Renovations include a fresh coat of paint on each building and the removal of the wood slats from iron canopies, revealing freshly painted steel underneath. New sidewalks have been poured and all interior streets were repaved.

“We have a lot of great things happening,” Kuchler said.

Changes and additions to The Promenade line-up include:

· Prince Arcade (along The Row): The arcade, featuring pinball, Skee-Ball, and other old-school games has expanded, providing more space for games. Individuals can play games all day, including reentry, for $20.

· Mago Grill and Cantina (on Hemingway Trail): The restaurant has moved to a bigger location, tripling in size.

· Bullvino’s (along The Row): The Brazilian steakhouse will be opening by Christmastime. It will be the Minnesota-based eatery’s first location in the Chicago area.

· Challenge Accepted (near Binny’s): One of Illinois’ longest-running escape room facilities will be opening in The Promenade in November. It will provide three private escape adventures.

· Kids Empire (on Sandburg Way): The 11,000-square-foot indoor children’s entertainment center will feature mazes, slides, rides, building games, climbing, bouncing and ball pits. The center will be opening in late October.

· Spirit Halloween (on Sandburg Way): The 8,500-square-foot temporary store aims to be a one-stop shop for the second-largest retail holiday in America.

· K9s for Veterans Outlet Store (near Binny’s): The facility provides a training space for rescue dogs that will be service animals for veterans. It is also a site for veteran-owned businesses to sell their products.

The Promenade’s marketing director said there seems to be a return to in-person shopping.

“A lot of people are working from their house and they want to get out and walk around,” Kuchler said. “They want to move around … People are shopping in person again, like before the pandemic.”

Kuchler said an improved Promenade makes the shopping center more of a destination.

“We want to be a place that is top of mind for people,” she said. “We are right off of Interstates 355 and 55. With the addition of the fireplace, we will be a great gathering place for people to go.”

She said even the Promenade businesses that offer delivery for online orders, such as Macy’s and DSW, see customers often come in to pick up their order.

“You can come pick up your shoes and grab a bit to eat,” Kuchler said.

