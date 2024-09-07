St. Charles area man faces drug, gun charges

A St. Charles area man is being held in Kane County Jail after drugs and two dozen guns were allegedly found in his home.

Michael Sund, 43, of 3N840 Trotter Lane Lane, unincorporated St. Charles Township near St. Charles, faces nine felony charges.

He is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; one count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, Class 1 felonies; one count of unlawful possession of marijuana and three counts of unlawful possession of a machine gun, Class 2 felonies; and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Class 4 felonies.

Sund was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number, a Class A misdemeanor.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Class 1 felonies are punishable by four to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 4 felonies are punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser alleges that on Aug. 30, Sund unlawfully possessed, with the intent to deliver to another, more than 200 grams of a substance containing psilocybin, a hallucinogenic obtained from certain types of mushrooms.

Sund also unlawfully possessed, with the intent to deliver to another, between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of marijuana, Mosser said.

Sund also allegedly unlawfully possessed less than 15 grams of cocaine and less than 50 grams of Xanax.

In addition, law enforcement recovered 24 guns from Sund’s house, including 17 guns without serial numbers, three of which were machine guns, Mosser said.

Law enforcement also recovered 5,000 rounds of ammunition and various magazines and gun parts, according to Mosser.

According to Illinois law, Sund is being detained in the Kane County Jail while his case is pending.



His next court date is at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Kane County Judicial Center.