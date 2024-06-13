Community blood drive planned at St. Hugh Church

St. Hugh of Lincoln Episcopal Church is once again partnering with Versiti Blood Center to conduct a community blood drive on June 27.

The drive is scheduled from 2:30-7 p.m. at the Elgin church, located on the southeast corner of Highland Avenue and Randall Road.

With blood donations down during the summer months, parishioners and the public are asked to help meet the critical need for blood at many suburban hospitals.

Register for a time to donate at www.Versiti.org/IL or by calling the Blood Center at 800-7TO-GIVE. A donation of a single pint of blood can save up to three lives. While appointments are appreciated, walk-ins are welcome.

For information, visit www.sthugh.net.