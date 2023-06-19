Fabyan Parkway construction work begins this week

Fabyan Parkway will be closed to through traffic from Hughes Road to Main Street Road from June 19-31, weather permitting. A posted detour will be in place utilizing Fabyan Parkway, Randall Road and Main Street Road. While closed to through traffic, this section of road will remain open to local traffic only.

This road closure will expedite construction, allow crews better access to the site while protecting the public by distancing them from the work and is part of the continued construction for the Bliss Road, Main Street Road and Fabyan Parkway Intersection Reconstruction Improvement project.

The Bliss/Main/Fabyan project consists of a new road alignment, roundabout construction, roadway widening, resurfacing, lighting, drainage, and landscape restoration which will increase safety and traffic flow operations through the intersection. The anticipated completion date for the project is November 2023, weather permitting.