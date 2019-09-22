Police investigate Aurora homicide

Aurora Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found stabbed at a home on Aurora’s near East Side early Saturday morning.

Just before 5:15 a.m., Aurora’s 911 Center received a report of a person stabbed in the 600 block of Hinman Street. Officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside of a home. Aurora Fire Department paramedics attempted life-saving measures and rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Preliminarily, investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police’s Investigations Bureau at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.