Coronavirus: What to do if you feel ill

The Kendall County Health Department, alongside the Kendall County Fire Chiefs, continues to monitor novel (new) coronavirus (COVID-19).

The departments are sharing important information intended to help everyone during this COVID-19 pandemic.

If residents begin to have symptoms such as headache, cough, sneezing or a runny nose, first call your primary care physician, according to the Kendall County Health Department.

The primary care physicians have the process to pre-screen you and advise you on a course of action, according to the agency. “Please do not rush to the hospital emergency department or call 911, unless the symptoms are severe,” the statement released Sunday, March 22..

In the event of extreme illness and you need to call 911, if able, wait by the front door for the ambulance to arrive.

Residents should continue to go to Kendall County Health Department website to keep in touch with this evolving situation. Community members are welcome to call the health department at 630-553-9100 with questions.

For more information on COVID-19, visit Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by Johns Hopkins CSSE real time map and the Coronavirus Prevention video,