Fall spirit fills the air at Yorktoberfest

The Kiwanis Club of Yorkville, in partnership with the city and parks and recreation department, held its second annual Yorktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Riverfront Park in Downtown Yorkville.

Yorktoberfest featured food, beer, live music, and activities for the whole family.

This year’s musical lineup included Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts of Rockford, John D. Hale Band, and Yorkville’s very own Tim Gleason.

Proceeds from the event will be used to fund scholarships for local students who have shown a commitment to serving others in within the community. (Photos by Erika Wurst/for Chronicle Media)