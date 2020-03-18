Kendall County news briefs

KENDALL COUNTY

20-year sentence for Oswego man on drug charges

Jasper Clark, 44, of Oswego was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (a class X felony), according to Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis.

The charges against Clark stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance Team (CPAT), which culminated in a search warrant being executed at Clark’s residence in October 2018.

Multiple ounces of cocaine were found at the residence along with a large amount of MDMA, commonly known as ‘Ecstasy’ or ‘Molly’.

According to members of CPAT, Clark had nearly $50,000 worth of illegal narcotics inside the home at the time it was searched by law enforcement. In addition to finding illegal drugs in the home, police found over $4,000 in drug proceeds as well as several firearms. This cash was forfeited pursuant to the Drug Asset Forfeiture Statute and the weapons will be destroyed under Illinois law.

According to court records, Clark had previously been convicted of six prior felonies, mostly in other counties and has been to prison on multiple occasions dating back to the late 1990s.

Assistant State’s Attorney prosecuted this case. Attorney Donald Zuelke represented Clark.

Participants needed for Teen Institute on Substance Abuse

For over 28 years, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has been awarding scholarships for youth to attend the Cebrin Goodman Teen Institute (CGTI), which is a five-day youth leadership conference sponsored by the Illinois Alcoholism and Drug Dependence Association (IADDA).

It is an award-winning program that offers opportunities for teenagers around the state to learn about leadership, healthy choices and working with others to create better communities.

Throughout the week, participating teenagers will hear from renowned speakers from across the country, participate in discussion groups, and enjoy many activities that promote healthy lifestyles.

The participants meet with their Community Action Team, which is a group of students from his or her geographical area that assesses the needs of the community and develops plans to address issues.

The teens will learn to develop skills to advocate for positive change, make a difference in their community, communicate more effectively, and prevent drug and alcohol abuse.

This application is for an Illinois Sheriffs’ Association (ISA) scholarship. Scholarships are open to middle and high school students entering seventh to 12th grade for the 2020-21 school year. There is a limited amount of scholarships awarded each year. Once submitted, your application will go through a review process and you will be contacted by CGTI at a later date with further details.

Application: https://iabh.wufoo.com/…/illinois-sheriffs-association-cgt…/

MONTGOMERY

Brolley names Mayor on the Move Dates

Everyone should mark their calendars for upcoming “Mayor on the Move” meet and greets. These are informal gatherings that allow the Village President to answer questions and provide updates on current and future projects in Montgomery.

“I always enjoy meeting with residents to get their feedback and ideas and I encourage people to stop in,” Village President Matt Brolley said.

All events will be held from 10-11:30 p.m. at the locations listed below:

April 4: Village Hall, 200 N. River St.

May 2: Balmorea Park, 2691 Foster Drive

June 13: Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St.

OSWEGO

Police Department launches hiring campaign

The Oswego Police Department is hiring, and the recruitment team is looking for a new kind of candidate.

“We want women and men who are looking for new challenges, who are solution-oriented problem solvers, and who are interested in growing a career with us,” said Oswego Deputy Police Chief Brad Delphey, who is heading recruitment efforts for the department. “In Oswego, we really pride ourselves on innovation and growth, and that means bringing lots of different ideas and lots of different people to the table.”

Throughout the spring, the recruitment team will be employing several different tactics to seek out new candidates. That includes outreach to college campuses and job fairs, a station open house planned for mid-May, and a digital marketing campaign and the launch of OPDrecruits.com, where candidates can learn more about the application process and opportunities with the department.

The U.S. Justice Department has encouraged increasing diversity on local police departments to better reflect and build trust in the communities they serve, not just along gender and racial lines, but also including diversity in religion, language ability, and other backgrounds and experiences that bring many different perspectives to an organization.

“Nationwide, we’re really seeing a push to ensure that our police departments are representative of the communities they serve, and that’s really important to us here in Oswego,” said Police Chief Jeff Burgner.

The Oswego Police Department offers a competitive starting salary and other benefits typical of local law enforcement, such as excellent medical and dental insurance, paid time off, and a pension.

Generally, candidates must be at least 21 years old but not yet 35, with an associate or bachelor’s degree, 60 credit hours at an accredited college or university, or relevant military experience, and must have U.S. citizenship, a driver’s license and FOID card. Specific qualifications are listed at OPDrecruits.com.

Interested in applying?

For more information about the recruitment process, visit www.opdrecruits.com, where you can view qualifications and also complete the application and pay the $25 application fee. Applications are also available for download from the website, and hard copies may be picked up and returned to the Oswego

Police Headquarters, 3355 Woolley Road, Oswego.

The deadline to apply is noon on Wednesday, June 3. The subsequent written exam and orientation will be held on Saturday, June 13, at Oswego High School.

Village wants input on entertainment venue

The Village of Oswego recently accepted the donation of three acres of property immediately west of the Park N Ride facility, near the intersection of Orchard and Mill Roads, for the purpose of developing a public park and a live music and entertainment venue.

Before planning the venue begins, community members are invited to complete this survey to provide input into the site design.

Once the conceptual design is created, there will be additional opportunities for public review and input.

Take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KFQTB2G

As always, residents may also comment during the public forum portion of upcoming Village Board meetings, which are typically held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. View the full calendar at oswegoil.org.

Residents may also email the members of the Village Board with comments at info@oswegoil.org.

YORKVILLE

Officers honored for lifesaving efforts

On March 10, the Yorkville City Council honored Yorkville Police Officer Kyle Borowski, Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Larsen, Dispatcher Lynsey Ingram and Bristol Kendall EMS for their life saving efforts on Feb. 21.

On this date officers responded to a Yorkville residence for a medical call. Upon arrival officers evaluated the patient, performed CPR and administered an AED. Bristol Kendall EMS was able to provide additional medical care and transport the patient to an area hospital.

The patient, Joe Martinez, and his family were able to attend the officers’ board recognition at the March 10 city council meeting where he provided a heartfelt thank you to first responders. The Yorkville Police Department is thankful for the special moment spent with the Martinez family and proud of the work of all first responders involved.