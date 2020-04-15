Kendall County news briefs

KENDALL COUNTY

Domestic violence response team remains vigilant

The Kendall County Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT) is remaining vigilant.

The team members from the State’s Attorney’s Office, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Mutual Ground, and the Kendall County Health Department are remaining in continuous contact regarding existing and new domestic violence cases in the County.

They are reaching out to victims to assess their well-being and needs, making sure victims are aware that resources are available, and connecting victims to those resources.

The State’s Attorney’s Office and the DVRT understand that victims may feel

even more isolated than usual, however, the health and safety of victims is still a

top priority and the domestic violence support network is available and ready to

assist.

When you feel unsafe, lost, and alone, there are numbers to call and people who will help. We want victims of domestic violence to be aware of the following

resources that remain available:

-Mutual Ground Emergency Shelter

-Mutual Ground Domestic Violence Hotline 630-897-0080

-Mutual Ground Sexual Violence Hotline 630-897-8383.

-Protective Orders through the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office

630-553-4157

-Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, or your local police department

-911 for emergencies

National Prevention Week still a go during lockdown

Every year the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) hosts National Prevention Week. National Prevention Week (NPW) is a week of observance around mental health and substance abuse.

During this time, communities and organizations across the country come together to raise awareness, provide education, and to promote action around substance use prevention and positive mental health.

This year, the Kendall County Health Department along with the Plano High School Youth Advisory Committee Students will be hosting webinars in partnership with NAMI and AAIM. Stay tuned for more details

OSWEG0

Village postpones Wine on the Fox

On Tuesday, April 7, the Village of Oswego announced plans to postpone its annual Wine on the Fox, the community event originally scheduled for May 2 and 3, to continue the fight against coronavirus.

A new date will be announced as more guidance becomes available from the Centers for Disease Control and state and local health departments on when crowds will be able to safely gather again.

Wine-lovers who have already purchased packages for this year’s Wine on the Fox have the option to get a refund of their packages or to use them for the rescheduled dates. For a refund, email or call Community Engagement Coordinator Julie Hoffman at 630-551-2344 or jhoffman@oswegoil.org. Email is preferred. If you want to use your package when the event is rescheduled, there is nothing you need to do.

Get updates as they happen. Residents are also encouraged to follow the Village of Oswego on Facebook (@VillageofOswego) and Twitter (@OswegoIL60543) for to-the-minute updates. You can also subscribe to Village of Oswego emails by visiting oswegoil.org and clicking on E-mail Alerts

YORKVILLE

Building inspection services change due to COVID-19

Due to concerns over COVID-19, submit all permit applications, surveys, and plans via e-mail: bzpermits@yorkville.il.us

You will be contacted when your permit is approved via phone or e-mail. Payment can be made over the phone with a credit card by calling 630-553-8545. Upon payment, permits will be e-mailed to you.

Inspections can be scheduled over the phone or via e-mail.

All Inspections will be scheduled on a first come, first serve basis. All internal inspections for occupied residential homes shall be halted during this time. These inspections will be deferred to a later date.

subhed: COVID-19 update from the mayor

The city of Yorkville is actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation.

You may not be able to meet with staff in person, but use the city’s website www.yorkville.il.us, call us or email a staff member your questions. Phone inquiries can be made at 630-553-4350 (City Hall), 630-553-4370 (Public Works), 630-553-4357 (Parks and Recreation), 630-553-8545 (Building and Zoning) and 630-553-4340 (Police) during normal business hours.

City employees can be reached via email, staff directory located here: https://www.yorkville.il.us/directory.aspx.

City parks and trails remain open. Understanding the importance of the physical and mental health of Yorkville residents, all city parks outdoor recreation areas and trails will remain open. When visiting a city park open area or trail not to congregate in groups, wash your hands regularly, and stay home if you are ill.

Staff may not be able to maintain parks and trails during this period. The city does not sanitize any park amenity, so bring their own hand sanitizer and to observe safe social distancing measures.

Visit the Yorkville Connect business Facebook page and Yorkville To Go restaurant Facebook page. The Chamber has also set-up a COVID-19 Resource Page on their website: https://www.yorkvillechamber.org/blog/covid-19-resource-page/.

Y115 Educational Foundation to match community donations

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the lives of the School District 115 families and in response to this, the Yorkville Education Foundation has created an essential needs fund.

Donations to the essential needs fund supports the families who need them most: Those who are adversely affected by this crisis.

While one in four of students meet guidelines for free and reduced lunch, now even more families that need help with education, meals, housing, and transportation.

Help Y115 families by donating though the website https://www.yef115.org/ to make a donation by mail, you may send a check or cash to:

Yorkville Education Foundation, 602-A, Center Parkway, Yorkville.

Yorkville Educational Foundation will match dollar-for-dollar on the first $2,500 raised by the community.