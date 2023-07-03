Mill Street bridge work expected to end by Montgomery Fest

A two-month repair project has the Mill Street bridge over the Fox River in downtown Montgomery closed for the time being.

But village officials say much of the work on the span — located between River St. and Illinois Route 25 — should be wrapping up in time for the 38th annual Montgomery Fest on Aug. 18-19.

The two-lane bridge was closed on June 27 for a series of improvements, including reinforcement, painting, rail work and planned electrical upgrades.

During the project’s two-month duration, the Mill Street bridge will remain closed to vehicle traffic. To ensure safety, it will also remain closed to pedestrian traffic for several project phases.

The project is part of the Village’s capital improvement projects to provide and maintain high-quality infrastructure for the community.

Detour signage in the area will reroute traffic north towards the Ashland Bridge. Those traveling from the Village’s far west (Orchard Rd.) or east (Ogden Ave.) may use Route 30 to cross the Fox River.

All downtown businesses, including, but not limited to, Atrevete Confections, Gray’s Mill Estate, George’s Family Restaurant, and The Russ Stop Food Truck Park, will remain open during construction.

The Village plans to reopen the bridge if scheduled contractor work allows at certain times during the project. As with any project, the Village aims to complete the work on time or ahead of schedule. For more information contact the Public Works Department at 630-896-9241.