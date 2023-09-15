Plainfield man faces child porn charges

A Plainfield man is facing three counts of possession of child pornography.

Maxwell Bonds, 23, was arrested after an Illinois State Police investigation.

Possession of child pornography is a Class 2 felony, punishable by three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 troopers initiated the investigation. Agents executed a residential search warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and allegedly located evidence of child pornography.

Bonds was transported to Will County Jail and was being held pending a bond hearing.

The State Police noted that they provide resources for parents, options for residents to report crimes against children, and for victims to start their path toward healing and recovery.

Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

To learn about keeping kids safe online, go to http://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe.

Resources for survivors of sexual abuse can be found at www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.