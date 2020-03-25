Volunteers needed for deliveries to seniors in Kendall, Kane counties

There is definitely a need for volunteers to help seniors, who are being impacted greatly by this COVID-19 pandemic. Things are changing daily.

In light of all this, Senior Services Associates is putting out the call to all who are ready to help with food and essential item deliveries. A background check is required.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), of Kendall County and southern Kane County provides opportunities for people 55 and over to make a difference in their community through volunteer service. However, SSA said there are opportunities for those of all ages.

To request the background and volunteer enrollment forms, contact: Deborah Lee Sheppard, RSVP Coordinator, at dsheppard@seniorservicesassoc.org, (email is the best method) or by phone, 630-553-5777.