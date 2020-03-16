Lake County relocates precincts’ voting sites for Tuesday primary

In compliance with the Center for Disease Control and the Governor’s orders, select Election Day voting sites needed to be relocated in Lake County for the Tuesday, March 17 Illinois primary.

These required changes are made on the behalf of the well-being and safety of everyone in the voting site.

All voting sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Precincts 145 and 155 will move from Cedar Village, 310 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa to the

Lake Villa Township Office, 37908 N. Fairfield Road, Lake Villa.

Precincts 175, 181, and 201 will move from Lambs Farm Magnolia Café 14245 W. Rockland Road, Green Oaks to Oak Grove School, 1700 O’Plaine Road, Green Oaks.

Precincts 193, 194 and 200 will move from Spring Meadows, 901 Florsheim Drive, Libertyville to Lake County Central Permit Facility, 500 W. Winchester Road, in Libertyville.

Precincts 212, 213, 214, 216 and 217 will move from Immaculate Conception Parrish, 770 Deerfeld Road, Highland Park to Highland Park Community House, 1991 Sheridan Road, in Highland Park.

Precincts 367 and 370 moves from Park Place, 414 S. Lewis in Waukegan to Robert Abbott Middle School, 1319 Washington St. in Waukegan.

Precincts 376 and 379 moves from Kukla Towers, 1440 Jackson St. in North Chicago to Foss Park Golf Course Pavilion, 3124 Argonne Drive in North Chicago.

Waukegan Township is providing shuttle service to Foss Park Golf Pavilion and pickup times will be 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Precincts 388 and 391 moves from Congregation B’Nai Tikvah, 1158 Wilmot Road in Deerfield to Saint Gregory’s Episcopal Church, 815 Wilmot Road in Deerfield.