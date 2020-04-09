Cardinal, other leaders plan online Stations of the Cross service

On Friday, Christian, civic and community leaders will conduct “The Ecumenical Stations of the Cross.”

Recognizing that Christians are not able to gather in their churches because of the stay-at-home order, Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, called on church and community leaders to offer an online experience of worship to mark the end of the Lenten season, and to gather Christians in prayer.

“The cross weighed heavily on Jesus as he walked the Via Dolorosa (the way of sorrows),” Cupich said. “Many crosses weigh heavily on us these days. As we respond to the threat to the health and safety of our neighbors by social distancing, we also find ourselves carrying each other’s crosses and joining together in common prayer. In this way, we can witness to our Lord’s presence in our world, console one another, and intercede for those who serve the common good, care for the sick, keep us fed and safe, teach our children and bury our dead.”

Joining Cupich in the Stations of the Cross will be Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, religious leaders from the Armenian Orthodox Church, Catholic Theological Union, Chicago Theological Seminary, Episcopal Church, Greek Orthodox Church, Presbyterian Church U.S.A., and United Methodist Church; and civic/community representatives, including teachers, police, firefighters, letter carriers, restauranteurs, and the medical community.

The Ecumenical Stations of the Cross will be held at noon Friday, which is Good Friday on the calendars of the Western and Armenian churches and Friday of the last week of Lent on the Greek Orthodox calendar.

The Stations of the Cross can be seen at archchicago.org/coronavirus/prayer-resources or through the media platforms of participating churches.

“The churches in northeastern Illinois have a long history of joint action in response to community need,” said Father Thomas Baima, the cardinal’s vicar for ecumenical and interreligious affairs. “These are difficult times for our people. By coming together in unity to walk the way of Christ’s cross, our hope is that we will inspire all those we serve with the message that we are walking with them as they carry their crosses. I am confident that this small gesture of religious and civic leadership will bring some comfort and hope to northeastern Illinois.”

