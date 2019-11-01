Chicago teachers’ strike comes to an end

Putting a two-week teachers strike in the rear-view mirror, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said all things possible will be done now to help the city’s public school students get back on track.

In a statement Thursday announcing a deal with teachers, Lightfoot admitted students suffered losses during the strike. She noted that some Chicago Public Schools’ seniors had their efforts at early college admission compromised, athletes missed out on competitions, and sophomores and juniors were not able to take the Preliminary SAT test for college readiness.

“We will do everything in our power to mitigate the harms and keep our students moving forward to fulfill their destinies,” Lightfoot said. “Now is the time to come back together, and get back to school. I am confident that we will heal together — as a city and a school community.”

The five-year agreement had students returning to school Friday for the first time since the strike began Oct. 19.

“It reflects the values of this administration and CPS, and is rooted in our shared vision for equity,” the mayor said of the contract agreement. “It delivers tangible gains where they are most needed, and where they will have the greatest impact.”

Teachers will get a 16 percent pay increase over the course of the contract.

The contract also includes a commitment to wraparound services — a nurse and social worker in every school within five years, beginning at the highest-need schools. It includes additional support staff and smaller class sizes for the schools where the need is greatest. The deal also includes new supports for students experiencing homelessness.

“All of this is in the contract, in writing,” Lightfoot said. “It will get done.”

The last stumbling block was return-to-work terms after teachers had voted Oct. 30 to ratify the contract. Hashing out those terms added another day to the walkout.

“The final issue was resolved as we reached an agreement with the mayor and Chicago Public Schools to make up five days of student instruction,” Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey stated in a memo Thursday night to teachers.

“Thank you all for your strength, your passion and your commitment to winning the schools our students deserve,” Sharkey said to CTU members.

Sharkey and Lightfoot both called the five-year deal “historic.”

“This deal will move us closer to ensuring that our most vulnerable students receive the instruction, resources and wraparound services they need to thrive,” Sharkey said. “No educator wants to leave their classroom, but our struggle was the only option we had to enshrine, ensure and enforce real change for our students and school communities. This contract will put a nurse in every school, a social worker in every school and provide a real solution for thousands of homeless students in Chicago.”

The tentative agreement must still be ratified by CTU rank-and-file members. CTU delegates had voted 364-242, with four abstentions, on Oct. 30 to accept the revised tentative agreement.

The contract will also provide improvements to the CPS staffing pipeline and increase city funding for school sports and new equipment for student-athletes.

“(The) agreement will move us one step closer to smaller, enforceable class sizes, equitable pay for educators and paraprofessionals, and more support for our English language and special education students,” said CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates.

The new contract includes:

209 additional social worker positions and 250 additional nursing positions.

$2.5 million in recruitment and training for clinicians, $2 million in tuition and licensing for nurses, and 50 percent tuition reimbursement for English language and bilingual endorsement programs.

$35 million annually to reduce oversized classrooms.

Sports Committee with an annual budget of $5 million for increases to coaching stipends and new equipment/resources.

The January 0.8 percent increase in health care contributions rescinded.

The bank of sick days earned after July 1, 2012 increased from 40 days to 244 days.

Development of special education individual education plans made solely by the IEP team.

$2.5 million annual fund to reduce special ed workload.

Lightfoot said that the key objectives for her and CPS Superintendent Janice Jackson were accomplished in the agreement.

“More importantly, our students and families will reap great benefits from it,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor said it is now time to put the strike behind the city and move forward.

“We are excited about what CPS students will accomplish for the remainder of this school year, and in the years to come,” Lightfoot said. “Let’s keep moving forward together, in the best interest of our students.”

