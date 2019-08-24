Families fish at Northerly Island

Upcoming programs through the Chicago Park District include:

Art Cart

Saturday (Aug. 24) 11 a.m. to noon

Cedar Park, 5311 N. Winthrop Ave.

Saturday (Aug. 24) 1-2 p.m.

Lane Beach Park, 5915 N. Sheridan Road

Meet the Cultural Program Art Cart at the park for activities suitable for ages 4-10. Dance, theatre, woodcraft, music and art are included.

Toddlers, Tunes, and Turtles

Tuesday (Aug. 27) 5:30–7 p.m.

Piotrowski Park, 4247 W. 31st St.

In its 14th year, Toddlers, Tunes and Turtles invites young explorers to visit a park and explore. The outdoor nature program encourages families to enjoy the park together. Meet animal experts who will bring a variety of animals like frogs, snakes, and of course, turtles. Sing along with musicians. Sing family-friendly music. There are also instruments for the kids to play with as well as puzzles, books, blocks and fishing.

Family Fishing at Northerly Island

Saturday (Aug. 24) 8-10:30 a.m.

Northerly Island Park, 1521 S. Linn White Drive

Learn how to fish Chicago’s Lake Front Harbor at Northerly Island Park during Family Fishing.

For families with children age 8 and up, the 2 1/2-hour class includes in-class instruction and on-the-water fishing. Instruction is provided by Chicago’s Fish ‘N’ Kids Program fishing instructors. Fishing equipment and bait are provided. A fishing license is required for people age 16 and older. Youth participants must be accompanied in class with an adult/caretaker who is also registered for the activity. Call Fishing Program Manager Carl Vizzone at 312-859-2395 with questions.

Queer Pool Party at Washington

Saturday (Aug. 24) noon to 5 p.m.

Washington Park, 5531 S. King Drive

Queering the Parks Initiative presents Queer Pool Party. The Queer Pool Party is a celebration of LGBTQAI+ youth culture activating water, health and wellness. The party is open to 13- to 17-year-olds of all gender expressions. The pool and park are wheelchair accessible and the party will feature DJs, food and games.

Family Camping at Steelworkers

Saturday (Aug. 24) and Sunday (Aug. 25) 2 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Steelworkers Park, East 87th at Lake Michigan

Camp under the stars during Family Camping with the Chicago Park District. Learn camping principles, take a nature hike and enjoy an evening around the campfire led by camping staff. After you experience Family Camping, you can have the knowledge, skill and confidence needed to camp on your own. Cost is $50 per family. Family Camping is presented by Coleman. Note: The maximum number of registrants per team is six for Family Camping registration.

Yoga in the Parks

Saturday (Aug. 24) 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Berger (Park, 6205 N. Sheridan Road

Tuesday (Aug. 27) 6:30- 7:30 p.m.

Wicker Park, 1425 N. Damen Ave.

The class works to lengthen, strengthen and stretch the body while clearing the mind. Reduce stress while improving strength and flexibility through visualization, focused breathing and yoga postures with modifications for all levels.

Will Bernard Trio at Sunken Gardens

Saturday (Aug. 24) 7-9 p.m.

Sunken Gardens Park, 4500 N. Virginia Ave.

As part of the Park District’s summer concert series, a musical performance featuring Will Barnard Trio and its jazz performance.

Nature’s Notaries at Burnham

Saturday (Aug. 24), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Burnham Park, 1200 – 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive

Get a permit, certificate or affidavit that expresses your love of the great outdoors in official language. Nature’s Notaries will be on hand at Caracol on the Burnham Wildlife Corridor to do the typing so you can get on with your hike. Nature’s Notaries is a production of Documents Bureau, a participatory event that exploits a familiarity with bureaucracy and turns it into an opportunity for creativity and play for the whole family.

Hokule’a Polynesian Dancers at Veteran’s Memorial

Saturday (Aug. 24) 4-5 p.m.

Veteran’s Memorial Park, 2820 E. 98th St.

Hokule’a Academy presents Te Natura (Nature), a Polynesian review that honors the natural world. The show is for the entire family and is filled with island music, dance routines and handmade costumes. Hokule’a shares the arts and cultures of the Pacific islands through music and dance.

Midnight Circus in the Parks at Garfield

Saturday (Aug. 24) 3-5 p.m.

Sunday (Aug. 25) 3-5 p.m.

Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave.

Step inside the “Little Big Top” and join the ensemble of acrobats and eccentrics as they defy gravity, tickle the funny bone and tug at the heartstrings in their latest creation. For tickets and information, visit https://www.midnightcircus.net/. The event is presented as a part of the city of Chicago’s Year of Chicago Theatre. Check out YOCT events at https://chicagoplays.com/year-of-chicago-theatre/.

Moving Nature Dreams Rehearsal at Lincoln Park

Saturday (Aug. 24) 4-6 p.m.

Sunday (Aug. 25) 4-6 p.m.

North Pond in Lincoln Park

A site-specific, promenade-style interactive dance performance that moves the audience along the Lincoln Park nature boardwalk to bring awareness to the importance of natural surroundings. In the workshop and performance series, choreographer Nejla Yatkin will engage pedestrian and trained dancers alike in dance and movement meditation process designed to heighten the senses through observation, heuristic conversation, and dancing in nature.

Culture Remix at 63rd St. Beach

Saturday (Aug. 24) 8:30 p.m.

Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive

Culture Remix is an all-ages, community-oriented event that celebrates transnational cultures through world music, dance, art, technology and culture. Curated by Future Rootz, the series celebrates the diversity of Chicago and will highlight emerging talent from across the city.

Saturday Afternoon Sessions at Big Marsh

Saturday (Aug. 24) 2-6 p.m.

Big Marsh Park, 11555 S. Stony Island Ave.

“Saturdays at Big Marsh” is a season of drop-in based activities and performances at Big Marsh every Saturday through Sept. 14. Saturdays at Big Marsh invites community members to enjoy music, poetry and dance at Big Marsh Park. The Friends of Big Marsh invite families to bring their bikes, and will have a small number of “loaner bikes” available so all can enjoy the features of the bike park.

Front Porch Contest at Berger

Sunday (Aug. 25) 2-3 p.m.

Berger Park, 6205 N. Sheridan Road

An intimate performance on the front porch of the cultural center.

Historic Park and Garden Tour at Wicker

Sunday (Aug. 25), 10-10:45 a.m.

Wicker Park, 1425 N. Damen Ave.

Wicker Park Advisory Council & Garden Club in partnership with the Chicago Park District will present a Tour of Historic Wicker Park and 10,000 square feet of ornamental gardens designed by the Wicker Park Garden Club. Learn about Wicker Park’s history and the Park District’s Community Gardens in the Parks program. Walk and view Wicker’s award-winning gardens and learn about designing and maintaining sustainable gardens for your home. Following the tour enjoy 1099 String Quartet or shop at the Farmers Market. Reservations are required. To reserve a free tour ticket and information see www.WickerPark.org

All About Turtles at NPV

Sunday (Aug. 25) 1-3 p.m.

North Park Village Nature Center Park, 5801 N. Pulaski Road

Bring turtles, questions, or just your curiosity to the Turtle Club of the Chicago Herpetological Society’s monthly get-together. No registration required. Questions? Call 312-744-5472

Monarch Palooza at NPV

Sunday (Aug. 25), noon to 3 p.m.

North Park Village Nature Center Park, 5801 N. Pulaski Road

Discover the journey of the monarch butterfly. Get up close and personal seeing monarchs in all stages of their lives, from egg to butterfly. We’ll tag and release butterflies, on the hour, weather permitting. Have fun while contributing to a greater understanding of monarch biology and conservation for an international program, the Monarch Larva Monitoring Project. No registration required.

Theatre Y: Camino Project at Humboldt

Sunday (Aug 25) 3-6 p.m.

Humboldt Park, 1440 N. Humboldt Blvd.

Running through Sept. 22. “The Camino Project” is a durational piece about pilgrimage that is a collective walking experience, communal meal, and site-specific theatrical performance. Conceived by Evan Hill, directed by Melissa Lorraine and featuring the choreography of the Serbian/Hungarian dancer/choreographer duo, Denes Döbrei and Heni Varga, the piece is being devised with a 14-person ensemble. The idea for The Camino Project emerged from Theatre Y’s pilgrimage across Spain’s Camino de Santiago. The event will begin and end at Ipsento 606 at 1813 N Milwaukee Ave, adjacent to Park 567 on the 606. Information can be found at www.theatre-y.com. The event is presented as a part of the city of Chicago’s Year of Chicago Theatre. Check out YOCT events at https://chicagoplays.com/year-of-chicago-theatre/.

1099 String Quartet at Wicker

Sunday (Aug 25) 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wicker Park, 1425 N. Damen Ave.

The Wicker Park Advisory Council & Garden Club in partnership with the Chicago Park District presents The 1099 String Quartet performances. The ensemble is a string quartet led by Ryan Loeckel. The quartet will present thematic programs and perform in the park. To enhance the performances’ thematic contents, additional instruments will be added to the quartet for some of the performances. Arrive at 10 a.m. and take a tour of the park and gardens before the performance. Bring a picnic lunch or pick up food at the Farmers Market. Performances on Aug. 25 and Sept. 8. For program details and to sign up for the tour, visit www.WickerPark.org.

CorePower Yoga on the 606 at Churchill Field

Monday (Aug. 26,) 6-6:45 p.m.

Churchill Field Park, 1825 N. Damen Ave.

Join CorePower Yoga Bucktown for an evening of complimentary yoga in Churchill Field Park. Bring your own mat and enjoy the summer sun. Located at the Damen/Churchill Field Park access point of The 606. The program is weather permitting.

Chicago Karaoke Festival at South Shore

Monday (Aug. 26) 4-8 p.m.

South Shore Cultural Center/Fieldhouse, 7059 S. South Shore Drive

The People’s Stage Karaoke will follow up on last year’s first Chicago Karaoke Festival by launching a series of outdoor community karaoke dance parties throughout Chicago’s neighborhood parks. The festival will start at the South Shore Cultural Center, then Horner Park, then Ping Tom Park and conclude with the Second Chicago Karaoke Festival at Humboldt Park. All ages, languages welcome.

Chicago Onscreen

Monday (Aug. 26), 8-9:45 p.m.

McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Road

Monday (Aug. 26) 8-9:15 p.m.

Wicker Park, 1425 N. Damen Ave.

Tuesday (Aug. 27) 8-9:45 p.m.

Steelworkers Park, East 87th at Lake Michigan

Tuesday (Aug. 27) 8-9:45 P.M.

Margate Park, 4921 N. Marine Drive

Tuesday (Aug. 27) 8-9:45 p.m.

Dunbar Park, 300 E. 31st St.

Wednesday (Aug. 28) 8-9:15 p.m.

Grant Park, Columbus Drive

Wednesday (Aug. 28) 8-9:45 p.m.

Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive

Wednesday (Aug. 28) 8-9:15 p.m.

Horner Park, 2741 W. Montrose Ave.

Thursday (Aug 29) 7:30-11 p.m.

Humboldt Park, 1440 N. Humboldt Blvd.

The Chicago Park District’s sixth annual celebration and showcase of local films and filmmakers featuring locally made and Chicago-focused short and feature.

Featured at this screening is “Exit Zero: An Industrial Family Story with Yesterday and Save It.” Find out about films and scheduled screenings at bit.ly/ChicagoOnscreen.

Mr. Nick & Friends at Welles

Tuesday (Aug. 27) 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Mr. Nick & Friends will perform a children’s concert. Enjoy tunes for a younger listening audience. The event will be held rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be in the fieldhouse.

Red Rex at Theatre on the Lake

Tuesday (Aug. 27) 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday (Aug. 28) 7-9 p.m.

Thursday (Aug. 29) 2-4 p.m.

Thursday (Aug. 29) 7-9 p.m.

Theatre on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive

Steep Theatre’s “Red Rex,” written by Ike Holter and directed by Jonathan Berry. A small theater company moves into an abandoned Chicago storefront. Led by their artistic director, they embark on a new play with the hope of finally making it big. When the ensemble realizes their source material might not be as original as once assumed, they are thrust into an intense confrontation with residents of their new community, who not only want them out, but will take their story back by any means necessary. Red Rex is the sixth play in Holter’s seven-part “Rightlynd saga”, which also includes Exit Strategy, Prowess and The Wolf at the End of the Block. The play takes place at Theater on the Lake, as part of the 2019 Theater on the Lake Summer Theater Festival, with support from the Andrea and James Gordon Family. For tickets, call 312-742-7994 or visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/theater-on-the-lake.

Meditation in the Park at Wicker

Wednesday (Aug. 28) 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Wicker Park, 1425 N. Damen Ave.

Wicker Park Advisory Council and Zen Yoga Garage in partnership with the Chicago Park District will present a large group, guided meditation outside in Wicker Park. Bring something soft to sit on or find a spot on the grass and settle in as a meditation teacher lulls you into deep relaxation and stress release. For information, see www.WickerPark.org.

Boxing Show at Eckhart

Thursday (Aug 29) 7-9 p.m.

Eckhart Park, 1330 W. Chicago Ave.

Cheer on youth boxers as they compete against their peers from other parks.

Finding the Light at Rosedale

Thursday (Aug. 29) 6-7 p.m.

Rosedale Park, 6312 W. Rosedale Ave.

Join Urban Gateways and one of their local performance acts for an event in the park.

School of Rock at Edgebrook

Thursday (Aug. 29) 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Edgebrook Park, 6525 N. Hiawatha Ave.

School of Rock is a performance-based music school in Lakeview for kids ages 8-18. Every summer, the Show Team, composed of students, plays throughout the city at numerous rock clubs, festivals, charity events, block parties and park district events. A School of Rock concert is for the whole family.

Community Bonfire at Rosedale

Thursday (Aug. 29) 6-8 p.m.

Rosedale Park, 6312 W. Rosedale Ave.

The Community Bonfire Series invites community members to experience their park by firelight. Spend the evening in the park roasting marshmallows, learning about wildlife and getting to know neighbors. Marshmallows are provided, but other ingredients are welcome. Within the first 15 minutes of the event, there is a brief lesson on campfire building

ECI Salsa, Mambo and Bachata at Ping Tom

Thursday (Aug. 28) 5-9 p.m.

Ping Tom Memorial Park near 19th Place and Chicago River

El Caobo Internacional presents Salsa, Mambo and Bachata dance lessons, performances and open dancing, for all ages.