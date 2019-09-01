Seniors get lunch, show

Upcoming Chicago Park District events include:

Theatre Y: The Camino Project

Sunday (Sept. 1) 3-6 p.m.

Humboldt Park, 1813 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Through Sept. 22 — “The Camino Project” is a piece about pilgrimage that is a collective walking experience, communal meal and site-specific theatrical performance. Conceived by Evan Hill, directed by Melissa Lorraine, and featuring the choreography of the Serbian/Hungarian dancer/choreographer duo Denes Döbrei and Heni Varga, the piece is devised with a 14-person ensemble. The idea for The Camino Project emerged from Theatre Y’s pilgrimage across Spain’s Camino de Santiago. The event will begin and end at Ipsento 606 at 1813 N Milwaukee Ave., adjacent to Park 567 on the 606. Information can be found at www.theatre-y.com. The event is presented as a part of the city of Chicago’s Year of Chicago Theatre. Check out YOCT events at https://chicagoplays.com/year-of-chicago-theatre/.

Zombie Gardening Walk

Sunday (Sept. 1) 2-3 p.m.

North Park Village Nature Center Park, 5801 N. Pulaski Road

Learn about botanical resources that could save you with “Zombie Gardening” author Adam Kessel. Learn about humans’ changing relationship with plants and how plants can be food and medicine. Learn about several plants and then practice finding them in the wild.

Yoga for First Responders and Family

Tuesday (Sept. 3) 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oriole Park, 5430 N. Olcott Ave., and Mount Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

Yoga can help individuals decrease stress and increase their ability to focus and problem-solve. First responders experience stress and trauma at higher levels than civilians. Take an opportunity to flow through a vinyasa style yoga class and learn techniques to decompress. Bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing.

Learn to Kayak

Wednesday (Sept. 4) 6-8 p.m.

Northerly Island Park, 1521 S. Linn White Drive

An introduction to the basics of how to kayak. Learn about kayaks, paddles, gear, water safety, paddling technique and how to properly launch. Once completed, you’ll be confident exploring local waterways on a kayak. All paddling and PFD equipment will be provided. Minimum participant age is 10. Children must be accompanied in class by an adult parent/caretaker. Wear clothing and footwear that can get wet as the class takes place on the water. Bring sunblock. Participants will meet at the Northerly Island Visitor Center. Instructors will escort participants to the lagoon at the Northerly Island Natural Area where the class will take place.

Senior Luncheon & Magic Show

Friday (Sept. 6) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sheil Community Center Park, 3505 N. Southport Ave.

A magic show and a light lunch.

Family Fishing at Northerly Island

Friday (Sept. 6) 4-6 p.m.

Northerly Island Park, 1521 S. Linn White Drive

Learn how to fish Chicago’s Lake Front Harbor at Northerly Island Park during Family Fishing.

For families with children ages 8 and up, the two-hour class includes in-class instruction and on-the-water fishing. Instruction is provided by Chicago’s Fish ‘N’ Kids Program fishing instructors. Fishing instruction, equipment and bait are provided. Fishing licenses are required for people age 16 and older. Participants must be 8 years old to participate in Family Fishing at Northerly Island. Youth participants must be accompanied in class with an adult/caretaker who is also registered for the activity. Call Fishing Program Manager Carl Vizzone at 312-859-2395 with questions.

Chicago Stories

Friday (Sept. 6) 6-7:30 p.m.

Chopin Park, 3420 N. Long Ave.

The Bach and Beethoven Experience presents “Chicago Stories,” original music composed by Chicagoans that tell the stories of Chicago neighbors and communities across the city. There are also unique instruments.

Urban Astronomy in the Parks

Friday (Sept. 6) 7:30-10 p.m.

Calumet Park, 9801 S. Avenue G

The Chicago Astronomer provides guided instruction and education for park visitors in all things astronomical and space. Using telescopes and other equipment, sky lovers experience and build a relationship with the wonder of the cosmos.

Friday (Sept. 6) 6-7 p.m.

Sherman Park, 1301 W. 52nd St.

D-Composed will present classical works written by composers of the African Diaspora. As a traditional repertory company, the SCDT performs various genres including jazz, modern and contemporary dance work. The collaboration of two organizations is interactive.