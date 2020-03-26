Two NIU students in isolation after coronavirus diagnosis

Two Northern Illinois University students have been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, the first confirmed cases on campus.

NIU President Lisa Freeman confirmed the diagnosis on Wednesday and said the unidentified students were currently in self-isolation and will not return to NIU or normal activities until authorized by public health officials.

“University officials are cooperating fully with the DeKalb County Health Department and other public health officials regarding the appropriate next step for our community,” Freeman wrote in a notice to the NIU community.

“As part of the state’s standard protocol for case investigations, public health authorities are identifying those who came in close contact with each individual and are in process of communicating with them directly to take appropriate actions,” Freeman added.

Freeman reported that one student was briefly on campus Monday, March 16, in Montgomery Hall and had very little contact with others. The second student had not been on campus since Tuesday, March 3, but traveled recently with a small group of fellow NIU students.

Also this week, the university said it planned to make adjustments to student accounts to reflect shortened time on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every NIU student will receive by April 10 a $25 per-credit-hour adjustment on their account for general fees along with credits for housing, dining and parking.

Further, student employees will be paid through the end of the semester regardless if they are able to work their on-campus jobs.