Underwood to hold office hours in Harvard, Richmond

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-14th) announced that she will hold office hours Aug. 3 for constituents in the 14th Congressional District.

The sessions will be in Harvard and Richmond.

Underwood said the office hours are part of her mission to represent constituents in a transparent, accountable and accessible way. The congresswoman said the office hours are to meet with constituents not just in large, public settings but also in smaller, more private settings so constituents feel comfortable sharing their questions and concerns.

During office hours, the congresswoman will meet with constituents individually on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is required.

Saturday’s office hours are: