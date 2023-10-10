IDOT offers update on current McHenry road projects

The Illinois Department of Transportation has offered an update on five major McHenry County projects scheduled for completion next year.

The projects, part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, represent more than $19 million in work.

“Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the McHenry County area and throughout the state,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a statement. “Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life.”

The five projects are all scheduled to be completed between 2023-24:

Illinois 176 (State Road) at Nish Road in unincorporated Nunda Township intersection improvement, additional turn lane and traffic signal installation. All lanes are currently open. The project began last spring and is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year.

Illinois 176 from Dean Street to Deerpass Road in Marengo and townships of Seneca, Marengo and Dorr widening and resurfacing along with drainage improvements. One lane will be maintained in each direction. Construction began in 2022 and anticipated to be completed by the end of this year.

S. 14 (Division Street) over the ditch, between Crowley and Oak Grove roads in unincorporated Chemung township culvert replacement project. U.S. 14 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal between Garfield Street and Autumn Glen. The project began this spring and anticipated to be completed by late fall.

Illinois 173 east of U.S. 14 and Illinois 176 east of Illinois 47 in Crystal Lake and township of Alden culvert replacement project. One lane will be maintained in each direction. The project is anticipated to begin late summer and completed by the end of the year.

Illinois 47 at Nippersink Creek in Woodstock bridge deck resurfacing project. One lane will be maintained in each direction. The project is anticipated to begin in spring 2024 and be completed in fall 2024.

“Illinois 176 is one of the busiest roads in McHenry County and will only get busier,” said state Sen. Craig Wilcox, R-McHenry. “These improvements represent an investment in the future of our communities and a commitment to safety and economic growth.”

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.