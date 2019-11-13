Township elimination cost analysis prepped before election

With the passage of House Bill 348, which was aimed directly at the elimination of township government and its road districts in McHenry County, both Nunda and McHenry townships have placed referendum questions asking voters to decide on such an action during the upcoming March 17 primary election ballot.

However, as of Oct. 14, McHenry Township is moving forward with a cost benefits analysis study that will be delivered, prior to the election.

At issue is the determination of actual cost savings to township residents should they approve a dissolution measure, and all township services are eventually transferred to the county. In McHenry Township’s case, the cost analysis study will help residents to make an “informed decision” on the matter.

“I’m all for this question to be on the ballot,” said Craig Adams, the township supervisor. “There’s been constant conjecture that the township, which is 2 percent of the overall tax bill, won’t go away. It goes to the county at a 90 percent capped level, so taxpayers save maybe $20-$30 the first year. In the second year, the county can do what they want with it. I say put it on the ballot and let the people decide.

“I hate the township spending money on this study, but this way our electorate will be able to make an informed decision,” he said. “

The actual ballot question wording states, “Shall the McHenry Township, together with a road districts wholly within the boundaries of McHenry Township, be dissolved on June 21, 2020 with all of the township and road district property, assets, personnel, obligations, and liabilities be transferred to McHenry County? No or Yes?”

The concept of the study was initially aired at an Oct. 7 meeting of the McHenry Township Cost Study Analysis Committee. They met again Oct. 10 to forward the proposal, and the full township board met Oct. 17 with the intent of establishing study parameters before going to bid.

The committee’s members were also selected to represent a “fair” balance of the differing viewpoints, and included township trustee Bob Anderson (a proponent of township dissolution), township supervisor Craig Adams, township road district commissioner Jim Condon, and township resident John Macrito (an opponent of township dissolution.)

“We had a basic standard specification for what they wanted to see from a cost benefit analysis study, and the committee added to the discussion,” said Adams. “Will there be a cost savings, or an increase, if the county took over the township responsibilities?

“Further, it depends on what the county does … will they only do what is mandated by law like public assistance and roads? There are certain township services that would no longer be available,’ he said.

One of the services that would change is the transportation program for seniors and disabled persons with its more personalized benefits than the county McRide program. The township board reversed itself last month in regards to elimination of the program, following a public outcry and its reinstatement through the March 31, the end of the fiscal budget year.

House Bill 348 was signed into public law last Aug. 9, and stated, in part: “(T)he board of trustees of any township located in McHenry County may submit a proposition to dissolve the township to the township electors, or township electors may petition for a referendum to dissolve a township. Provides for the transfer of real and personal property, and any other assets, all personnel, contractual obligations, and liabilities of the dissolving township to McHenry County.

It also states that all road districts within the township will be dissolved at the same time, when the township is eliminated. Another section of the law allows Lake County road districts, with jurisdictions of 15 miles or less, can be dissolved.

Last July, a special township meeting was convened to discuss placing the dissolution referendum question on the ballot.

“Citizens amassed petitions with over 1,000 signatures that were in support of the township not to be abolished, and wanted it put to a vote,’ said Adams. “We verified over 800 signatures as valid, some were duplicated, but they only needed 360 signatures for it to be valid with the county clerk and county board. The township certified it, and it was effectuated.”

The cost benefits analysis study, when completed, will outline projections for the next five years. “It’s not just for one year,” said Adams. “It will be based on present values, as to whether things will cost more or cost less.”