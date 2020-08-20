4-H youth leaders selected for Illinois Food Advocacy Team

The Illinois 4-H State Office has recently announced their selection of twenty youth leaders from around the State of Illinois to serve on a newly created statewide leadership team focused on food advocacy and food justice.

Avani Rai, Peter Metevier, and Reace Erbe, all members of McLean County 4-H will join the exclusive statewide Food Advocacy Team representing the 4-H.

As a 4-H Food Advocacy Team member, these youth will network with career and academic professionals as well as provide leadership to Illinois youth on how to engage their community in service-learning, education, and civic engagement on issues of food security and food access.

“The lack of food accessibility in Illinois is an issue that must be addressed because it seems like it’s hidden from the spotlight,” shares Rai. “That’s why I hope to raise more awareness about this issue and increase food security in our state.”

The McLean County 4-H youth will also assist Illinois 4-H staff in planning the annual Food Action Summit bringing together youth, food advocacy professionals, and experts in the field of food justice, access, and nutrition.

All three youth are excited and cannot wait to get started with the Food Advocacy Team activities while discovering ways to engage their communities in their journey.

For more information on McLean County 4-H and how to join, please visit the team at go.illinois.edu/McLean4H or contact staff at the Extension office at 309-663-8306.