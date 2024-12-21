Arrest made in child’s death

A Normal woman has been charged in connection with a child’s death from heat exposure.

Quvonnay Collins, 24, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of a family member, obstructing justice and destroying evidence, and endangering the life and health of a child involving death.

The Bloomington Police Department Criminal Investigations Division’s Street Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service took Collins into custody Thursday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Collins on Wednesday. The warrant stemmed from a 13-month-old girl’s death in August.

Bloomington police were dispatched to Carle Bromenn Medical Center at 12:57 a.m. Aug. 25 for a death investigation. Police learned Collins, the mother of the deceased 13-month-old girl, had brought the child to the hospital.

Medical personnel said the child arrived with no signs of life. The child had been pronounced dead at 11:42 p.m. Aug. 24.

A McLean County Coroner’s Office preliminary autopsy opinion indicated the child died from hypothermia due to environmental heat exposure.

As of a result of their investigation, detectives said they learned the child was left unattended in a vehicle for an extended period of time, leading to her death.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of the 13-month-old girl were very unfortunate,” Bloomington Chief Jamal Simington said. “The men and women of the BPD worked through this investigation with diligence. I am proud of their efforts and the assistance of our community.

“These types of cases take considerable effort and expertise. This community is truly blessed to have highly trained, dedicated and experienced professionals to investigate these incidents.”

Police noted that child abuse and neglect are serious crimes that require immediate attention. If you suspect a child is in danger, police said to report it to your local police department immediately.

Bloomington police can be reached at 309-820-8888 or 911 in an emergency situation. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services can be contacted at 1-800-25-ABUSE (1-800-252-2873).