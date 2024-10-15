Fugate Woods comes alive with Creatures of the Night

Encountering ghosts, ghouls and goblins is highly unlikely, but hearing spooky sounds in the thick of night is indeed imaginable when University of Illinois Extension master naturalists conduct Creatures of the Night at Fugate Woods Nature Preserve in Fairbury from 5-7 p.m. Saturday.

During the free, family-friendly event, master naturalists will guide attendees on self-paced walks and talk about the nocturnal creatures that call the area home, including bats, owls, skunks, raccoons, and opossums. Creatures of the Night concludes with a campfire session, complete with hot dogs and s’mores to roast, and a short reading of “The First Fire: A Cherokee Story,” a children’s book that explores a myth about the water spider, revered in Cherokee culture.

Extension Natural Resources, Environment and Energy Educator Darci Webber said Creatures of the Night was initiated by master naturalist volunteers in 2023.

“The event went really well last year,” Webber said. “Community members really enjoyed their time. Our master naturalists do a great job of creating opportunities for people to be out at Fugate Woods learning about various topics in nature.”

That includes the often-mysterious world of life forms that rustle about in the woods under the cover of darkness.

“Hopefully, there will be some sightings,” said Extension Marketing Program Director Abigail Byrnside. “The guides will help people notice things they may not notice on their own — where to look in trees or sounds to listen for — and they’ll talk about the habitat, their lifestyle and how they live in the environment. Plus, conservation — how to help protect these nocturnal creatures. Every animal plays an important role in the environment, and their activity through the night impacts what goes on during the day.”

Webber said, “Nocturnal animals are interesting to all ages, and learning about our local night critters is fun. One new creature featured this year is the firefly, or as others may know it, the lightning bug. They’re known for their flashing lights, and there are over 2,000 species worldwide. Male flash patterns are unique to each species and can be used to attract mates. And in some cases, fireflies flash more when it’s warmer and less when it’s colder.”

Aside from the educational aspect of the event, Byrnside said, “It’s a fun fall activity … a great way to get outside and spend time with friends and family. In the spirit of the season of Halloween, we want everyone to be included.”

In keeping with the season, Extension master naturalists (in partnership with the Prairie Lands Foundation) will also host Night Owl Prowl from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Fugate Woods. Science educator and guide Scott Saffer will kick off the event with a reading from the children’s book, “Owl Moon,” and then lead attendees on a nighttime hike through the woods to listen for the calls of elusive owls — and perhaps catch a glimpse. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided to conclude the event.

“It’s another free event marketed toward children and families,” Byrnside said. “It’s fun, but these events also help us have a better respect for the environment we live in. That’s something University of Illinois Extension is passionate about.”

To register for Creatures of the Night or Night Owl Prowl, visit www.go.illinois.edu/events. For more information, call 815-842-1776.