Multiple projects underway in the Bloomington-Normal area

The Illinois Department of Transportation has multiple projects in the Bloomington-Normal area underway or starting soon and extending into 2021.

The five projects represent a total investment $13.8 million for the region, with all the funding coming from Rebuild Illinois capital program.

“With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, Illinois isn’t just making temporary repairs and patching up existing infrastructure, it’s investing for the future,” said Pritzker. “Rebuild Illinois is the beginning of an effort to improve and replace roads and bridges and provide jobs in the Bloomington-Normal area and across the entire state. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake five projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges for the Bloomington-Normal community.”

Three of the five projects are ongoing, with two starting later:

Interstate 39 bridge deck resurfacings from Franklin Street, in Hudson, to E 2100 North Road, two miles south of Hudson, began in July and scheduled for completion next spring. A single lane closure is in place on I-39.

• Interstate 55/74 ultra-thin hot mix asphalt overlay from Fox Creek Road to Sugar Creek began in June and is scheduled for completion this summer. A single lane closure is in place on I-55/74.

• Truck parking lot expansion at the Funks Grove Rest area on Interstate 55 began in July and is scheduled for completion this fall. Daytime closures of some parking stalls will be necessary.

• Old Route 66 resurfacing from Shirley to Interstate74 is scheduled to begin in September and completed this fall. Intermittent lane closures on Old Route 66 will be necessary.

• Bridge joint replacements and repairs on I-55 over I-74, northwest of Bloomington, are scheduled to begin next spring, with a fall completion date. A single lane closure on I-55 will be necessary.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time when traveling through these work zones. Drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs, watch for traffic signals, stay aware of width restrictions, refrain from using mobile devices and remain alert for workers and equipment.

“These projects represent a significant investment in the Bloomington-Normal area that will improve safety, mobility and create economic opportunity for years to come. Please, slow down and pay extra attention driving in and around any work zone,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman