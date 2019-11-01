The Four Italian Tenors to perform at Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

For the first time in the United States, The Four Italian Tenors perform the greatest Tenor Arias and Songs of all time, in unique arrangements, created particularly for their U.S. Debut Tour.

Their performances are captivating, exhilarating, passionate, engaging and mesmerizing.

Hear this new generation of world class tenors explore and present these classic works with panache, verve and vivacity, all in their own inimitable style.

Be transformed to the land of Italy, and bathe in its rich culture with the sounds of The Four Italian Tenors at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

600 N. East St.

Bloomington.

The performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Tickets: $45/ $35/ $25/ Student $10

Tickets can be purchased online at artsblooming.org, by phone at (309) 434-2777 or in person at the Ticket Office located at 600 N. East St., Bloomington, IL.