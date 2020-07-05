Madison County mourns death of County Board member

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials are mourning the loss of board member Clint Jones of Maryville who died Friday, July 3 morning at his home.

“It is with great sadness we learned of Clint’s passing,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “I think this is a shock for everyone.”

Prenzler said Jones recently suffered a mild heart attack.

Jones, 44, worked as the street superintendent in Maryville. He was also involved in the Kiwanis Club as well as other service organizations.

Jones leaves behind a wife, Heather Mueller Jones, and three children.

“Clint was a best friend,” County Board member Chris Guy, R-Maryville, said. “He was always there when I needed him. Clint was also a mentor to me and many others.

Guy said he spent a lot of time talking about politics, family and their faith.

“His commitment to public service was second to nobody I have ever known,” he said. “Clint was very proud of his children, he adored his wife Heather. My wife and I will cherish the time we had with him and his friendship.”

Jones, a Republican, started his first term as a board member in December 2016. He served on various committees and was currently serving as chair of both the facilities and sewer committees.

Both committees chaired by Jones were responsible for major projects. The Facilities Committee oversees all county facilities, including the $14 million jail renovation. The Sewers Committee oversees Special Services Area No. 1, a user-funded, but county-managed sanitary sewer district that serves more than 5,000 customers.

“Clint will be sorely missed,” Prenzler said. “His experience with the Village of Maryville public works department prepared him well for the county board and as a committee chair.”