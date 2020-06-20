Teen shot, killed in East St. Louis

Illinois State Police are investigating the murder of a 14-year-old boy in East St. Louis.

The East St. Louis Police Department received a call of shots fired with multiple victims at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday (June 9) at the John De Shields Housing Complex in East St. Louis.

East St. Louis police requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 Major Crimes Unit for the 14-year gunshot victim, who had died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s’ Office.

Also injured in the incident were a 3-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy who were treated for gunshot wounds and released from regional hospitals.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 6 at 618-301-6764 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.