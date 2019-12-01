Bishop Sheen comes full circle with December beatification

A century after he was first ordained, Archbishop Fulton Sheen will be beatified Dec. 21 at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Peoria.

“This is the same cathedral where Sheen was ordained a priest 100 years ago on Sept. 20, 1919,” a Peoria diocesan news release said. “It seems entirely fitting that the beatification will take place at the end of this 100-year anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.”

Sheen was born in El Paso, Illinois on May 8, 1895 and was an altar boy at St. Mary’s Cathedral graduated valedictorian of Spalding Institute in Peoria. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy at the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium in 1923, and was ordained a year later.

In 1951, Sheen was appointed auxiliary bishop of New York, where he remained until 1966 when he was appointed as Bishop of Rochester. After his retirement in 1969, he returned to New York City, where he died on Dec. 9, 1979.

Sheen is entombed in a marble vault at St. Mary’s Cathedral beside the altar where he was ordained. His body was transferred to Peoria on June 27, following a lengthy series of legal battles in civil courts.

According to his will, Sheen declared his wish to be buried in the Archdiocese of New York Calvary Cemetery. He was, instead, placed in the crypt of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

In March, an appeals court in New York ruled unanimously against St. Patrick’s Cathedral trustees, allowing for his transfer to Peoria, thus thwarting their efforts to keep his body there.

Sheen’s beatification is centered on the healing of James Fulton Engstrom, of Washington, who was stillborn when he was delivered at home on Sept. 16, 2010. His parents immediately invoked the prayers of Sheen before the child was transported to OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Others joined them in prayers of Sheen, and the infant heart began to beat moments before he was to be declared dead, 61 minutes after he was born without a pulse.

In 2011, the diocese conducted a canonical investigation and submitted its findings to the Vatican. On July 27, The Congregation for the Causes of Saints promulgated a decree recognizing a miracle attributed to Sheen’s intercession, allowing his beatification.

Tickets to Sheen’s beatification ceremony, which begins at 9 a.m., were made available November 22 at celebratesheen.com, a Peoria Diocese website. Tickets are considered RSVP and are free.