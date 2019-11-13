Peoria County news briefs

PEORIA

Work on water mains postponed until next year

Water main work on Sheridan Road, from W. Hanssler Place to W. Florence Avenue, has been delayed due to challenges with Illinois American Water’s contractor gaining access to private properties to replace lead service lines. At this time, Illinois American Water’s work is expected to finish before Thanksgiving.

Due to this delay, and the anticipated winter weather in upcoming weeks, the resurfacing portion of the road improvement will be postponed until April 2020 to allow for optimum weather conditions.

All pot holes and hazards in the pavement will be corrected prior to Illinois American Water Company’s shutdown of the project to allow for safe travel throughout the winter months. The City’s contractor, R.A. Cullinan, will return April 2020 to resurface the roadway and install new pavement markings.

Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution in construction zones. Peoria Public Works and Illinois American Water Company appreciate the public’s patience throughout this project.

For more information, please contact Project Engineer Stephen Letsky at 309-494-8800.

Suspects target cab companies, delivery drivers

Within the last several weeks, Peoria Police have responded to multiple armed robberies of delivery drivers and cab drivers.

The Peoria Police Department would like to make the public aware of these incidents, particularly cab companies and delivery drivers.

What is known:

Suspects: armed with weapons

Taken: money and food

Occurring: during periods of darkness

Multiple suspects believed to be involved

May request services to vacant properties

Concentrated between the areas of Frye & McClure and Wisconsin & Knoxville

Tips:

Be conscious of your surroundings

Watch for persons loitering around area of drop off/pick up

Use spotlights/flashlights to illuminate area of drop off/pick up

Make a verification call before approaching the address

If anything looks suspicious or address looks vacant, do not stop. Call police.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, including residential/commercial camera footage that you feel may be relevant, contact the Peoria Police Department at 309- 673-4521.

Signup now for the annual turkey trot

The 49th annual Turkey Trot race will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Rain or shine, or snow Peoria’s oldest running race is a 4-mile run through Detweiller Park, 8327 North Galena Road.

The top two finishers in each division receive a trophy and a turkey, compliments of Kroger groceries.

All entrants receive a Turkey Trot T-shirt.

A half- mile youth fun-run will take place immediately before the start of the run. Register at Noble Center.

Cost ranges from $2 – $18

For more information, call 309-681-2866 or lhudson@peoriaparks.org. To access the registration form, go to https://webtrac.peoriaparks.org.

PEORIA COUNTY

Veterans and families reminded of Walk-in Wednesdays

There are two dates left this year for the Walk- in Wednesdays for veterans and their dependents to ask questions about Veterans Administration benefits and to complete simple forms such has change your direct deposit.

The two dates are Wednesdays, Nov. 27 and Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

If you are filing an increase or a new VA claim to schedule an appointment so we can spend as much time with you as possible.

The Veterans Assistance Commission are Veteran Advocates are there to help cut through the Red Tape with VA Benefits.

STATE

Most hunting incidents involve elevated tree stands

Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is reminding hunters to make safety their first priority as they head to the field for the state’s firearm deer, upland game, waterfowl and other busy hunting seasons.

The IDNR Office of Law Enforcement, which administers the state’s Hunter Safety Education Program, has investigated six hunting incidents so far during 2019, three of which involved hunters falling from elevated tree stands or falling while climbing into or out of tree stands.

In 2018, there were 19 hunting incidents reported in all hunting seasons in Illinois. Among the hunting incidents reported last year, 14 involved tree stands.

When utilizing a tree stand, hunters should check that their stand is installed properly. They should check the harness and straps and replace worn straps if needed; and, check the ladder and other equipment before use to make sure they are in working order.

They also should be aware of weather conditions that could make stands and steps slippery.

Hunters should have their cellphones within easy reach to call for help, if needed. Hunters can review tree stand safety online at http://www.huntercourse.com/treestandsafety/

Other safety considerations include ensuring heating sources are properly ventilated in hunting cabins and boats, wearing appropriate, high visibility clothing while hunting and being familiar with the area being hunted.

Illinois’ busiest hunting season, the seven-day firearm deer season, begins on Friday through Sunday, Nov. 22-24, and will conclude Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 5-8.

The Illinois Archery Deer Season opened Oct. 1 and continues through Jan. 19, 2020. Archery deer season is closed during the firearm deer weekends except in those counties where firearm deer hunting is not permitted.

For more details on Illinois deer, waterfowl, upland game, furbearer and other hunting seasons this fall and winter, check the Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Documents/HuntTrapDigest.pdf

Agencies encourage people to prepare for winter

While the official start of winter is not for several weeks, parts of Illinois have already experienced the first snowfall of the season. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Illinois Department of Labor and the National Weather Service (NWS) are encouraging people to begin preparing now for extreme cold, snow and ice.

In terms of weather, 2019 has been a record-breaking year in Illinois. The new year brought a Polar Vortex that crippled most of the Midwest, including blanketing Illinois with life-threatening temperatures for several days.

From 2008-2018, there were 788 fatalities related to cold temperatures in Illinois, which is more than heat (227), tornadoes (23), floods (38) and severe storms/lightning (17) combined. In the United States, about 700 deaths occur each year from hypothermia. Infants and the elderly are particularly at risk of hypothermia.

Unfortunately, no matter how low the temperature dips, many Illinois workers will face the frigid elements to do their jobs. Cold weather is never pleasant, but by taking some precautions, workers can minimize the dangers.

Caution and self-awareness are the keys to cold weather safety. Workers should know the signs of hypothermia, not push their bodies to an extreme, layer clothing and make sure they have plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.

To help Illinois residents prepare for winter, IEMA and the NWS developed a winter weather preparedness guide that covers winter weather terms and tips for staying safe at home, in the car and at school. The guide is available on the Ready Illinois website at www.Ready.Illinois.gov.

For more information about winter weather preparedness, including the Weathering Winter guide from the Illinois Department of Public Health, visit the Ready Illinois website at www.Ready.Illinois.gov.