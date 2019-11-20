Peoria County news briefs

PEORIA

Luthy Gardens hosting wreath-making classes

Create your very own wreath, using the foliage and textures of the season at a wreath-making class on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Luthy Botanical Garden, 2520 N Prospect Road.

All supplies and greenery will be provided. Participants are asked to bring their own pruners and gloves. Classes are limited to 30 people.

Additional sessions are available by appointment through Sunday, Dec. 15, where you can pick your own time by contacting us at 681-3502 or mdavis@peoriaparks.org.

Bike path closed during sidewalk construction

The city of Peoria’s City’s contractor, Illinois Civil Contractors, Inc., on Nov. 13 closed the bike path from W. Miners Drive to W. Hickory Grove Road to repair the bike path over the culvert.

In addition to bike path repairs, a new pedestrian crossing will be constructed at W. Miners Drive and N. Allen Road with a sidewalk providing access to Hickory Grove School.

A new Rapid Flashing Beacon will be also installed at the new N. Allen Road crossing. This work will last approximately four weeks, weather permitting.

Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution in construction zones and to watch for flaggers. For more information, please contact Project Engineer Stephen Letsky at 309- 494-8800.

PEORIA COUNTY

Animal Protection Services hosting Pets for Vets

Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) will be hosting a fee-waived “Pets for Vets” adoption special through Nov. 30, in honor of Veterans Day. During this promotion, Veterans can adopt any animal at PCAPS without paying the shelter’s standard adoption fees.

To qualify for this promotion, Veterans and/or active duty military members must submit proof of military service. Acceptable forms of proof include: DD214, DD256, NGB22, or a valid military ID. Adopters must also be approved through the shelter’s regular adoption process.

All animals adopted from PCAPS are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given their first round of vaccines and a general de-wormer, and are sent home with a free 30-day trial of pet health insurance. PCAPS does suggest that all new pet owners schedule a visit with their veterinarian of choice within the first 10 days of adoption.

PCAPS adoption hours are from 12-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. To view the shelter’s adoptable pets, please visit: www.peoriacounty.org/152.

For more information, contact PCAPS at 309-672-2440.

STATE

Conservation Leaders to be Inducted into Outdoor Hall of Fame

The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) Board of Directors announced the selection of Diane and Doug Oberhelman of Edwards for induction into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame for their exemplary service in and commitments to improving conservation efforts and outdoor recreation opportunities in Illinois.

The formal induction will occur during a ceremony at the annual Illinois Conservation Foundation Gala April 30, 2020, at the Union League Club in Chicago.

Diane Oberhelman is the founder and Chairman of Cullinan Properties, Ltd., a Peoria-based real estate and development firm. Doug Oberhelman is the retired Chairman and CEO of Caterpillar Inc., the Illinois-based manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

Diane and Doug Oberhelman are longtime supporters of Ducks Unlimited and the organization’s efforts to protect and expand wetland habitat. Diane served as an at-large member of the Ducks Unlimited Board, while Doug serves as vice president of Ducks Unlimited’s Wetlands America Trust, which oversees expansive land holdings targeted to wetland and waterfowl conservation and holds easements on hundreds of thousands of acres of additional wildlife habitat. In those roles, they have recruited others to the causes of conservation and environmental protection.

The Oberhelmans helped spread the conservation message by writing a book with co-author Jeff Lampe on their acquisition of and habitat restoration work on 1,200 acres of reclaimed coal mine property in central Illinois. Their passion for conservation is evident in the forward to their book “Quail Lakes & Coal: Energy for Wildlife…And the World:”

Since 2002, the ICF has recognized Illinoisans for their significant contributions and unparalleled dedication in preserving, promoting, enhancing or supporting natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities with induction into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.

For more information on the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame and the ICF Gala on April 30, 2020, check the ICF website at www.ilcf.org.

Department on Aging recognizes National Caregivers Month

The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) would like to highlight its supportive dementia gap filling initiative, Caregiver Support Program, and the resources available for people who are caring for older Illinoisans.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 83 percent of care provided in the community is conducted by unpaid caregivers, primarily family members. In Illinois, there are over 590,000 family caregivers providing an estimated 671 million hours of unpaid care during any given year. Additionally, it is projected that the number of individuals age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s disease will increase to 18 percent by 2025.

Because of this, $1 million in new funding was included in IDoA’s 2020 budget to enhance the Caregiver Support Program adding additional educational programs for family caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders (ADRD).

The 13 Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) have developed specific policies for implementing service in their area.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 1 in 5 Illinois adults are caregivers. Of these caregivers, about 16 percent are 65 years of age or older themselves, and almost a third provide care for at least 20 hours per week.

The Caregiver Support Program, managed by IDoA in partnership with the Area Agencies on Aging and local community-service providers, provide information to family caregivers about available services, individual counseling, support groups or caregiver training; assistance in gaining access to services.

For more information on the Caregiver Support Program, visit www.illinois.gov/aging, and click on the Caregiver Support Program tab.