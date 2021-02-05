Residents asked to submit cover design for Tazewell County yearbook.

The Tazewell County Clerk is asking artistic residents to display their pride of Tazewell County on the cover of the 2021 county yearbook.

Each year the county clerk releases a yearbook listing all county, municipal, township, and school board elected officials along with their contact information.

This directory, available online at www.Tazewell.com or in print form from the county clerk’s office, is a source for residents. The county has yearbooks available to the public for review from 1911 to the present.

The 2021 Tazewell County Yearbook is set to be released in late April following the April 6 Consolidated Election. The design of the cover of the yearbook will be made available to the public to view — the first time this has happened.

“Any Tazewell County Resident can submit their artwork for the cover of the 2021 Tazewell County Yearbook. We are asking for a cover that reflects your pride at being a Tazewell County resident” said County Clerk John C. Ackerman. “We will collect their submissions and then form a panel of three Tazewell County Board Members to review and select the winner. ”

The owner of the artwork will also be identified within the 2021 Tazewell County Yearbook. Artwork should utilize a 8.5″x11″ size piece of paper and should be “portrait” layout orientation. This opportunity is available to all Tazewell County residents, with no age requirements. Deadline for submissions is March 24. Submissions can be emailed to DSullivan@Tazewell.com or mailed to: Tazewell County Clerk’s Office, 2021 Yearbook Submission, 11 S. 4th St., Pekin, Illinois 61554.