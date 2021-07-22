Tazewell County 4-H Show gets underway

The 2021 Tazewell County 4-H Show and Jr. Fair is July 24, 26-28 at Mineral Springs Park, Pekin.

Saturday, July 24

8 a.m. Show set up

9 a.m. Horses must be on the grounds

10 a.m. Dog Show, Canine Initiative Training, rural Tremont

Noon Horse Show begins, Livestock Arena

Monday, July 26

General Exhibit Areas

8-9 a.m. Required morning check-in for following general exhibits:

Indoor Tennis Courts – Foods Department; Home & Family Department

Ice Arena – Cat Show; Crops Department; Plants & Soils Department

9:30 a.m. Morning General Exhibit interviews begin

Noon-1 p.m. Required afternoon check-in for following general exhibits:

Indoor Tennis Courts – Communications Department (except for photography)

Ice Arena – Mechanical Science & Energy Department

1:30 p.m. Afternoon general exhibit interviews begin

Exhibits open for public viewing at the conclusion of afternoon interviews

Livestock Areas–

10 a.m. Dairy Show in Livestock Review Building

2 p.m. Beef Show in Livestock Review Building

6 p.m. General exhibits dismissed

Tuesday, July 27

General exhibit Areas

8-9 a.m. Required morning check-in for following general exhibits:

Indoor Tennis Courts – Photography

Ice Arena – Cloverbud Department;

9:30 a.m. Morning general exhibit interviews begin

General Exhibit Areas – Exhibitors will receive their exact judging time at check in

Noon-1 p.m. Required afternoon check-in for following general exhibits:

Indoor Tennis Courts – Natural Resources & Environment Department

1:30 p.m. Afternoon general Exhibit interviews begin

Exhibits open for public viewing at the conclusion of afternoon interviews

Livestock Areas–

8 a.m. Poultry Show in Livestock Review Building

1 p.m. Rabbit Show in Poultry/Rabbit Barn

2 p.m. Goat Show in Livestock Review Building

6 p.m. General exhibits dismissed

Wednesday, July 28

General exhibit areas

8-9 a.m. Required morning check-in for following general exhibits:

Ice Arena – Visual Arts Department

9:30 a.m. Morning general exhibit interviews begin

Exhibits open for public viewing at the conclusion of morning interviews

Livestock Areas–

9 a.m. Sheep Show in Livestock Review Building

1 p.m. Swine Show in Livestock Review Building

5 p.m. General exhibits dismissed

5:30 p.m. Show clean up

4-H in Tazewell County

What’s it like in 4-H?

In 4-H, you get to decide what topics and projects interest you most. You make 4-H what you want it to be. Work on many projects or focus on one or two. Choose what events sound fun to you, and do them. In 4-H, you have an important role in making your community a better place to live, but you don’t have to do it alone. As a club, you’ll figure out what’s needed most in your neighborhood and find ways to help.

In 4-H, you’re part of a family working together. At club meetings, you’ll learn how to get along with others as you build your skills and help your community. In 4-H, you’ll meet adults who care about you and want to help you succeed. 4-H matches you with mentors who will coach you in areas like problem solving, communicating, and teamwork. 4-H introduces you to potential careers an