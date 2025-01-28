Two Rockford teens face weapons charges after shots were fired Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy both face two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and no valid firearms owners identification card.

The 16-year-old also faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

At 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Rockford patrol offenders responded to the 500 block of North Avon Street for reports of shots fired. Officers said they observed a suspicious vehicle leave the area and attempted a traffic stop.

According to police, two juveniles exited the car and attempted to get into a residence, but were taken into custody.

During the ensuing investigation, officers said, they located and recovered a rifle with a sawed-off barrel and a handgun with an extended magazine.

Both teens were taken to Winnebago County Juvenile Detention.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges.

As with any investigation, police said, there may be additional charges and arrests.

If you have any information regarding the incident or any incidents, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or X @RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word “RPDTIP” and your tip to 847411, get the Rockford PD App, or call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

In other recent Rockford incidents:

Possession charge

A Rockford man faces multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver marijuana, after allegedly struggling with police during a traffic stop.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, Rockford officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Louisiana Road and Ridgeland Drive. The driver, later identified as Eric Henderson, 30, provided a false name, and when asked to exit the vehicle, a struggle ensued, police said..

Henderson was eventually placed in custody and taken to County Jail, according to officers.

Police said an officer sustained minor injuries during the scuffle.

During the stop, police said, more than 1,100 grams of marijuana was located and recovered.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized the charges of obstructing identification, aggravated resisting arrest and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

Fatal crash

A 33-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the 4600 block of East State Street.

The other occupants of the two vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Police said they are investigating the accident.

Hit-and-run

A 56-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in a fatal hit-and-run accident Saturday.

Rockford police responded shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of North Springfield Road for a pedestrian hit-and-run.

When officers arrived, they located a 56-year-old woman in a ditch. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police said they are investigating the accident.