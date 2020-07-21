Eureka church, Kiwanis hosting blood drive

The Eureka United Methodist Church is partnering with the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club to sponsor a blood drive on Monday, Aug. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at the church located at 208 N. Callender St., Eureka.

You can make an appointment by calling Nancy Aldridge at 309-467-4750 or 309-261-5910 or by using the Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood is only available when generous blood donors roll up a sleeve to give. Your blood is needed more now than ever.

The Red Cross currently faces an urgent need for blood donations to prevent a blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures.

Approximately every two seconds someone in America needs Blood. With Labor Day weekend just around the corner, a time when many regular donors may go on vacation, the Red Cross reminds eligible individuals that they can donate blood every 56 days.

If you gave blood June 22 or before you will be eligible Aug. 17.

Help the Red Cross maintain a stable blood supply leading into the Labor Day Holiday weekend by making an appointment to donate today.

The Red Cross will test all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies at no cost to the donor.

Each Red Cross blood drive follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. To ensure the health of staff and donor, precautions include:

Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive. Providing hand sanitizer. Following social distancing between donors. Ensuring face masks or covering are worn by both staff and donors. Routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor-touched area. Wearing gloves and changing gloves often. Using sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub for every donation. All food and drinks at drives will be single serve, individually wrapped

packages.