Eureka Church of Christ hosts Giveaway Day is Aug. 7

The Eureka Church of Christ announces the return of their annual Giveaway Day on Saturday, Aug. 7. Members donate and collect items from communities in Woodford and Tazewell counties for free distribution.

The Giveaway Day activities are from 8 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the church, 107 E. College Ave.

Alan Haas, one of the church elders, said, “We don’t sell anything or accept payment for our items. All of our items are available to everyone, regardless of income. If you see something here that you could use, we’re glad to provide it.”

Another church elder, Bryan Reeves, said, “Since we couldn’t host our Giveaway Day last year, we have more things than usual. All of us have been impacted and we want to help everyone. Come see what we have and hopefully you’ll find something you can use.”

Items include furniture, clothing for all ages, tools, household decorations and utensils. Some school supplies will be available.

People interested in donating may call the Eureka Church of Christ, 309-467-HOPE (4673), minister Gary Cline, 309-394-2451 or Bryan Reeves, 309-657-7488.