Eureka Library Notes  

All programs listed are at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

LEGO Building and Trains

Children of all ages can stop by the library anytime on Dec. 28 and 29 to play with the train table and build LEGO creations. The activity tables will be available in the children’s library all day while the library is open both days.

Work on DIY thank you notes

Make time to be grateful and create a thank you note at the activity station set up in the Eureka Public Library children’s department. Stationary, envelopes, stickers, and supplies will be available. Station will be available Dec. 28 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Library to host Adult De-stress Night

Adults in the community are invited to de-stress after the holidays with some relaxing music, calming coloring pages, and more at library on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Pop by for a Pajama Party

Miss Angela is planning a fun pajama party at the Eureka Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Put on your coziest pajamas and stop by the children’s library for a casual evening of storytime and crafts.