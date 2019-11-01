Eureka Library Notes

All Eureka Public Library programs will be held at the library at 202 S. Main unless otherwise noted. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.

Mystery Book Club

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m., members will be discussing favorite mysteries they’ve read recently. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.

Middle School Paper Crafters

Danielle Husted and Debi Smith will be teaching a paper crafting class for middle school-aged youth from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

Each month the instructors teach participants different decoration techniques using a variety of fun paper designs. This month participants will create gift bags. This is a free program, but space is limited to 10 participants. Register by November 9 by calling the library at 309-467-2922.

Make and Take Cards Night

Join instructor Debbi Smith for a fun night of paper crafting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. Participants will make two to three different types of cards and take their creations home at the end of the evening. Class fee is $2. Space is limited; register by calling the library at 309-467-2922.

Guide to Peoria County Genealogy

The Eureka Public Library will be offering a free program at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 on Peoria County genealogy. Amber Lowery of the Peoria Public Library will be here to teach the basics of Peoria County family history research. Participants will learn about the early history of Peoria County and the genealogical resources the society has on Peoria County, Illinois, and the United States.

Unique resources include Peoria newspapers, cemetery index books, undertaker records, probate and marriage license indices, a large collection of biographies, and more.