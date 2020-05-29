Eureka Library preps for summer programs

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will be offering one-on-one appointments for patrons in need of faxing/copying, e-reader tech help, exam proctoring, and notary services. Patrons must call the library to schedule an appointment.

As a safety precaution, patrons are asked to wear a mask while in the building. Library staff will wear masks and gloves during each appointment.

Patrons in need of faxing/copying service who do not feel comfortable entering the building may wait outside.

Additionally, printing services will also resume. Patrons should call the library prior to sending files to arrange a time for pickup. Patrons may then email files to be printed to epldprint@gmail.com. The cost per page is $0.25 for black and white or $1 for color.

To schedule an appointment or for more information on these services, call the library at 309-467-2922.

Library gears up for summer reading

Registration for the Summer Reading program at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, is underway.

The theme for this year’s summer reading program is “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover.”

There are four age groups for registration this year: children up to grade eight, young adults in grades seven-12, college-aged students, and adults over 18.

Reading programs will start on June 1, but there is no registration deadline this year.

In an effort to promote the program, library staff and a dinosaur helper visited Enchanted Gardens last week to hand out Summer Reading registration forms and goody bags to neighborhood children.

For more details or to register for Summer Reading, go to the library’s website at eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.