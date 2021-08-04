Eureka Library wraps up successful summer reading program

The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, staff reports a successful reinvented summer reading program.

All age groups had the same program, with a weekly sign-in sheet verifying that participants read at least two hours per week. Participants read an amazing 4,308 hours over the course of the six-week program. It was so wonderful to be able to see so many smiling faces in the library checking out materials and attending programs.

Ninety-one people registered for adult summer reading, and 51 qualified for the grand prize drawings by signing in five out of six weeks. The young adult age group had 19 registered participants, with nine qualifying for the grand prize drawings.

Everyone who signed in received a new weekly prize, and those that participated in the weekly bingo challenges and word searches earned extra entries into the grand prize drawings. The adult and young adult grand prize winners of Kindle Paperwhite bundles were Kim Waters and Ethan Vandermyde.

The adult and young adult grand prize winners of puzzle book prize packs were Mary Ellen Phelps and Bryson Bridgewater. The library had 549 participants in the children’s summer reading program this year.

Grand prize winners were Eve Morrow, Keiko Sauder, Elijah Doremus, Stella Hostetler, Malia Rocke, Morgan McAllister, Bryn Mayo, Brody Littlejohn, Janae Walder, and Grace Neukomm.

The library also held the Colors of My Community Art & Photo Contest to go along with the Reading Colors Your World theme. The winners were Robin Richey, Carly Bridgewater, and Elena Coben. Each won a $50 gift card to Art at the Bodega.

Everyone at the Eureka Public Library would like to extend a huge thank you to each of the businesses and community members who provided opportunities for field trips, art supplies, gift cards, coupons, and prizes. Summer Reading is a community effort and the library staff expressed gratitude for the support.

For more information on Eureka Public Library’s programs, contact the library at 309-467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.

Make and Take Cards Night

Join instructor Debi Smith for a fun night of paper crafting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. Participants will make two to three different types of cards and take their creations home at the end of the evening. The class fee is $2. Space is limited; register at the circulation desk or by calling the library.

Make DIY Window Clings

Eureka Public Library will be hosting a fun afternoon of making DIY window clings at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Participants are welcome to draw freehand or trace one of the designs provided. Space is limited, so registration is required. The all-ages program is free to attend, simply register at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library.

Play a round of mini golf

August is National Golf Month and the library will be celebrating with a family fun evening of Mini Golf in the library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, and stop by anytime. The library will still be open, so there may be extra obstacles — patrons browsing the stacks. There is a $1 suggested donation per player and no registration is required. All donations will go to the Friends of the Eureka Public Library.