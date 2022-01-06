Eureka Public Library notes

All programs listed are at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Teen Take & Make Kit

Teen patrons can pick up a new Teen Take & Make Kit from the adult circulation desk starting Friday, January 14. Each kit will have supplies and instructions for a cozy winter craft, instructions for an additional craft to make with supplies from home, and more. This is a free kit for ages 12 – 17, available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

New program for little library patrons

Library Littles is a new program for Eureka Public Library’s youngest patrons. Join Miss Angela for a story, playtime, and activities for little ones aged 2 and under on Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Call the library at 309-467-2922 for more information.

January genealogy program

Eureka Public Library’s January genealogy program will be Organizing Your Genealogy Research: Hard Copy and Digital. Amber Lowery of the Peoria Public Library will be presenting her methods for keeping your genealogy research, both physical and digital, organized and accessible. This free program will be presented via Zoom on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. Online registration is required before 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14. For more information and the registration link, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.

Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will be closed Monday, January 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Winter Reading Challenge

The library will be offering their annual adult and young adult winter reading program from Feb. 1 through March 15. Registration begins on Jan. 18. Participants simply need to read at least two hours a week and at the end of the six weeks, participants enter their completed card into a drawing for a special gift basket. Participants will also be able to complete additional challenges over the course of the program to earn extra entries into the grand prize drawing.

Library survey

Patrons are encourage to take the library survey. Simply answer a few questions to help the library better serve you. You can pick up a paper copy at the circulation desk, print off a copy from the website (https://eurekapl.org), or fill out the Google Form online (https://forms.gle/4Y2sex2HruwDUaNG7).

Make sure your survey is turned in by Tuesday, Feb. 15.