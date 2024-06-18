Eureka Public Library notes

Program in a Bag

The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St., has a Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the June bag will be a DIY Recycled Craft. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, June 27, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org.

Taylor Swift Thursday

Drop by Eureka Public Library for Taylor Swift Thursday from 1-3 p.m. June 27. Celebrate all her eras with the Eureka Public Library District during the free program. Swifties of all ages can make the friendship bracelets and sing [karaoke] like no one cares! Weather permitting, the program will be held in the library’s outdoor pavilion.

Create your own board game

Eureka Public Library will be conducting a free program called FrankenGames at 2 p.m. Monday, July 1. Don’t throw away board games with missing pieces, donate them to EPLD for its upcoming program. The library will be accepting donations of incomplete or unwanted board games, card games, dice games, etc. at the adult circulation desk through Friday, June 28.

Patrons of all ages who register for FrankenGames will be able to find their inner mad scientist & create their own new game. Combine parts from previously existing board, card, and dice games. Make up rules or follow/combine the rules from the games used to create the FrankenGame. EPLD staff will be joined by local game store Cabbages & Kings Games in facilitating the program. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922, Ext. 1. Find info on the library website, https://www.eurekapl.org.