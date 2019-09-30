Scarecrows return to Eureka as fall begins

Visitors to Eureka’s downtown will find this week the appearance of scarecrows settling in on entrances to local businesses.

With the beginning of fall comes the annual decorating contest for Eureka Business Association members.

“We hope the community and visitors like our displays and stop and shop in our great town,” the EBA said in a release announcing the start of this year’s event.

Members participating in this year’s Fall Display Contest include:

Countryside Barns, 1195 Cruger Road; CEFCU (Inside IGA) 514 West Center; Eureka IGA, 514 West Center; Woodford County Farm Bureau, 117 West Center; Eureka Super Wash, 104 Callender St.; Klaus Plumbing and Heating, 110 West Court St.; Advocate Eureka Hospital, 101 South Major St.; Lucky Hunter Jewelry Design, 114 North Main; Ulrich Insurance Agency, Inc., 114 South Main; Edward Jones, 126 South Main; Eureka Public Library, 202 South Main; Eureka Community Bank, 205 South Main; Apostolic Christian Home, 610 West Cruger; CS Residential Properties, LLC, 908 East James St. (College Park Subdivision); ADDWC, 200 Moody St.; and Goodfield State Bank, 1805 South Main.