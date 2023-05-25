Warm weather is here and farmers markets are back

As the warm weather returns, farmers markets throughout the region are back in business again. Visitors can shop for locally-produced food and arts and crafts.

Bloomington

The Downtown Bloomington Outdoor Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon now through October. It is held in the square around the McLean County Museum of History, along Center, Jefferson and Main streets.

The market is a producer-only market offering a wide array of farm products — including produce, cheeses, pork, beef, free-range poultry and eggs, flowers, plants, herbs, and more grown and produced by the individual selling these items.

Downs

The Downs Village Market is open every Wednesday evenings 4 to 6 p.m. June through September held at 103 W. Franklin St.

Beginning 20 years ago, the market began with the goals of “keep it Local, Keep it Lively, Keep it Friendly, and Keep it Community,” according to the village.

During those first years, the Downs Village Market Committee was Cheryl and Dave Bach, Ruth Hood, and Carol Hiebert. The committee has grown along with the market itself as it now includes many musicians, locally-made arts and crafts, fresh baked goods, master gardeners on hand to answer questions as well as locally-grown vegetables and fruits.

The market is an opportunity for the Downs community to gather in addition to welcoming visitors to the town and enjoy the evening.

LeRoy

The town hosts its outdoor market on Sunday afternoons from noon to 3 p.m. in historic Kiwanis Park, 101 West Center St. The regular weekly schedule will run through Aug. 13. There will be no markets on Sunday. Aug. 20 and 27 because of the Fall Festival, then returning to regular schedule on

Sept. 3 and 10.

Morton

The Morton Farmers Market N’ More will be back for a sixth season. The market is held Tuesdays, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. from June 6 through August.

The market is located at Church Square, 225 E. Jefferson St., but organizers this season are offering local businesses and organizations the opportunity to host the market on a specific date.

Pekin

The farmer’s market is back for a second year at the Miller Center Parking Lot, located at 551 S. 14th St., Pekin, overlooking Pekin’s Mineral Springs Park Pavilion and Lagoon.

The market is open Thursdays, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., beginning June 1 and running through Aug. 31. It will move indoors in the event of inclement weather.

The market is a weekly family event that features live entertainment, and local vendors, crafts, food trucks. Each weekly market brings the familiar favorites and with a few variations each week.

The location provides visitors to the market a chance to also enjoy nearby park amenities.

Peoria

Peoria’s market is back in action every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon now through Sept. 30 along Peoria’s riverfront, in the River Station parking lot, 212 SW Water St., directly across from the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Everything is locally grown and brought directly from farms and gardens from the Central Illinois area each week.

In addition to fresh produce and other food products, the market features wares from local artisans.