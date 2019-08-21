Woodford County news briefs

REGION

Eureka College partners with ICC on degrees

Illinois Central College and Eureka College have teamed up to help students gain their baccalaureate degrees. Through a special partnership, ICC students with an associate degree will be able to seamlessly transfer to Eureka College in order to complete their baccalaureate degree in one of 30 academic or professional programs.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Illinois Central College through this comprehensive articulation agreement,” said Eureka College President Dr. Jamel Santa Cruze Wright. “Like the Uniquely Eureka Promise, this is yet another example of two elite, area institutions doing our part to leverage our strengths and forge a partnership that will lead to more successful outcomes for students in the greater Peoria area.”

“It’s imperative for educational institutions to work together and place the common good of our students and community first,” said ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey. “We are absolutely thrilled to offer this opportunity with Eureka College, along with the possibility of four years, tuition-free schooling through the two Promise programs.”

The agreement contains several unique attributes. It made Eureka College history as it became the first agreement allowing Eureka College to accept transfer of applied science credits.

Among the applied science degrees from ICC that will be accepted are law enforcement (which will transfer to EC’s criminal justice degree), drug and alcohol counselor training (EC’s psychology), finance (EC’s business administration), personal/fitness training (EC’s exercise science or athletic training) and accounting (EC’s accounting).

The agreement also contains the Uniquely Eureka Promise, which allows eligible ICC transfer students tuition-free scholarships to complete two years at Eureka College. Similarly, ICC’s established partnership with Peoria Promise offers eligible students tuition-free scholarships to ICC.

Thereby, the Uniquely Eureka Promise and the articulation agreement between the two colleges, has created the possibility for eligible students to complete their baccalaureate degree tuition-free.

The partnership also includes a reverse transfer provision, which enables ICC students who transfer to Eureka College before the completion of their associate degree the ability to transfer back to ICC in order to earn a completed associate degree.

For more information and a complete listing of programs encompassed by the partnership, visit eureka.edu or icc.edu.

Annual Route 66 with walk/run begins at Funks Grove.

CORE of McLean, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is holding its annual 6.6k (4.1-mile) run/walk on Route 66 from Funks Grove to McLean on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The run benefits the community of McLean. All proceeds will go to local projects.

The face begins at Funks Grove, 121 S. Hamilton.

Awards will be given for the best times (male/female) in several age groups, and there will be some special surprise awards this year as well.

Parking will be provided in McLean in the open grassy lot just north of the Shell station/McDonalds (401 S Main St). (No race parking will be available at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup.)

Shuttle service to the start line will be provided from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m.

Check in between 6:45 and 7:30 a.m. at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup.

Favorites such as the pre-race shot of pure maple sirup and commemorative shot glasses, awesome t-shirts, and post-race food, drinks, and entertainment on the square will be back. Also. returning will be a classic car show and Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat with adoptable dogs and puppies, as well as a silent auction to benefit their rescue in McLean. See the race webpage for more details and to register.

Cost: $40 pre-registration; $50 day-of the race. For more information, go to www.mclean-il.com/get-your-6-6-on-route-66.

Annual Sweet Corn Festival returns to Uptown Normal

The Sweet Corn Festival, an annual Bloomington-Normal tradition for decades, is now The Sweet Corn Circus. Taking place in Uptown Normal on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the community festival will serve as a celebration of Bloomington-Normal’s circus and agricultural roots

More than 50,000 ears of fresh sweet corn, sidewalk sales, arts, crafts, and flea market vendors await you on the streets of Uptown! Come out and enjoy the fun, food and great circus entertainment.

For information about Sweet Corn Festival or any Uptown event, go to www.uptownnormal.com/event

STATE

Health officials warn of vaping-related illness

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has received reports of six young people experiencing severe breathing problems after vaping, and is investigating five more individuals. These individuals experienced respiratory symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Some also experienced vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms worsened over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital.

“IDPH is working with local health departments and hospitals to investigate reported cases of hospitalized individuals with unexplained respiratory illness and a history of vaping,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The short- and long-term effects of vaping are still being researched, but these recent hospitalizations have shown that there is the potential for immediate health consequences.”

IDPH is also working with local health departments, other states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the names and types of vaping products, as well as where they were obtained. Without this information, we have been unable to conclusively determine which chemicals the individuals may have been exposed to.

People who experience any type of chest pain or difficulty breathing after vaping in the weeks or months prior to these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention. Health care providers caring for patients with unexpected serious respiratory illness should ask about a history of vaping.

More information about e-cigarettes, vapes, and JUULs can be found on the IDPH website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/prevention-wellness/tobacco/e-cigarettes-and-vapes.

IDOT unveils new ad for Scott’s Law

The Illinois Department of Transportation is expanding its Life or Death Illinois campaign to include Scott’s Law, calling attention to the need to protect first responders, emergency personnel and frontline highway workers.

A new video that will air statewide comes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed legislation strengthening the law while bringing together stakeholders to find solutions to prevent future tragedies on Illinois roads.

The video features footage of Kyle Deatherage, an Illinois State Police trooper struck and killed while making a traffic stop near Litchfield in 2012.

Deatherage was survived by his wife and two young children. The video will air on TV, various online platforms and social media.

Scott’s Law requires drivers to slow down and move over, if possible, when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights. It was named after Chicago firefighter Scott Gillen, who was struck and killed while assisting at a crash scene. In the past year, three state troopers have been killed while performing traffic stops.

“The Illinois State Police is grateful to IDOT for including Scott’s Law in the Life or Death Illinois campaign,” stated Acting ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “This campaign will honor the life of Trooper Deatherage and his family as well as the lives of countless other troopers, first responders and frontline highway workers by bringing a greater awareness to the sad consequences of violating Scott’s Law.”

Life or Death Illinois is the first comprehensive approach by IDOT to reduce injuries and fatalities associated with motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, seatbelt use, work zones, and impaired and distracted driving.

The campaign, which this year features stories of Illinois residents who died in traffic crashes, is made possible through federal funds administered by IDOT.

For more information on the campaign and to view the video, visit www.lifeordeathillinois.com.