Woodford Republicans welcome Ives

Woodford County Republicans’ Lincoln-Reagan Dinner will feature former gubernatorial candidate Jeanne Ives.

The former state representative will be the keynote speaker at the event, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. June 11 at Metamora Fields Golf Club, 801 W. Progress St.

Check-in is at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Republican candidates on the General Election ballot will also be featured at the event.

Cost is $50 per person, $100 for a couple, and $400 for a table of eight.

Checks can be made payable to the “Woodford County Republican Central Committee” and sent to 206 Elm Circle, Eureka, IL 61530.