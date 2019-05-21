New murals adding color to downtown Rockford

Eight new murals were produced over the past week in downtown Rockford as part of the CRE8IV: transformational ART festival. The event concluded last Sunday, but the art will remain for years to come, brightening the sides of buildings and even a dark Jefferson St. Bridge overpass near the Rock River. Eight lead artists — both local and as far away as Chicago, Denver and Atlanta — were charged with overseeing creative teams. (Photos by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)