CREATIVE FAMILY FUN: Honey-glazed salmon is fast, nutritious

Shopping for salmon at your local fish market or grocery store can be a real-life geography lesson for your kids, so be sure to take them along. Alaska, Maine, Chile, Norway — the places of origin read like a world atlas as you check out the signs and labels. Spin a globe when you get home and discover together where your dinner was swimming.

Besides sharpening geography skills, this good-for-you fish — rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals — is also super easy to prepare.

All this makes a family hungry!

Here’s our favorite recipe, made with a sweet honey glaze that young sous chefs can stir up. Top with chopped nuts or herbs from your garden, and roast in a hot oven while the table is being set, napkins are slipped into rings and beverages are poured.

HONEY-GLAZED SALMON FILLETS

4 salmon fillets, about 6 ounces each

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

Salt, to taste

4 tablespoons chopped pecans OR 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh rosemary and 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh thyme

2 lemons, cut into wedges or thin slices

Preheat oven to 425 F. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray Place salmon fillets skin-side down on the prepared sheet. Sprinkle with salt. Pour olive oil and honey into a small bowl, and stir to combine well. Spoon the mixture generously over fillets. Press nuts on top or sprinkle with herbs. Bake in oven until completely cooked through, about 10-15 minutes, or until fish flakes readily with tip of a fork. Use spatula to transfer to dinner plates. Serve hot over salad greens that have been tossed with a light vinaigrette and topped with thin lemon slices, or set a lemon wedge to the side. Serves 4.

TIP: As summer approaches, serve with fresh grilled peaches for a tasty, sweet, modern side.

To prepare, cut two almost-ripe peaches in half. Let kids remove the pits and brush the cut sides with the honey-olive oil mixture before coating the salmon.

Spray a grill pan with cooking spray, and place halves cut-side down on medium heat on your stove for 5 to 7 minutes, or until grill marks appear. Flip over to rounded side for an additional minute. Set on dinner plates with salmon and salad.

