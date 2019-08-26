Tasty weekend enjoyed at Ribs, Rhythm and Brews in Sycamore
Photos by Jack McCarthy/Chronicle Media — August 26, 2019
Racks of ribs (left) get special attention at last Saturday’s Ribs, Rhythm and Brews festival in downtown Sycamore.
Tables fill up with people digging into ribs and other dishes during last Saturday’s Ribs, Rhythm and Brews festival in downtown Sycamore.
What’s your favorite flavor of sauce? Diners have their choice.
The sounds of steel drums echoed across a parking lot as visitors enjoyed Saturday’s food, beverages and music.
The trophy to be awarded to the vendor deemed best in show. (Photos by Jack McCarthy / DeKalb Journal)